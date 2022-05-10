Alison Hammond loves her TV career, but admits it comes with a sacrifice as she opened up about her son.

The This Morning host, 47, is the proud mum of son Aiden, who she took with her to the BAFTAs on Sunday (May 8).

The bubbly Brummie posed up a storm with her pride and joy on the red carpet.

But Alison revealed she hasn’t always been there for the 17-year-old because of her TV jobs.

Alison was nominated in the Entertainment Performance category at the BAFTAs.

Speaking to Vick Hope at the bash, she said: “I’ve got my son here today, you know, with this… with working in television and stuff comes sacrifices.

“I haven’t always been there for my son, so this is a wonderful recognition, and I’m so honoured that the BAFTAs nominated me really.”

Despite not winning an award, the Big Brother star looked stunning on the red carpet.

Aiden also looked dapper wearing a sharp black suit.

The teen’s father is cab driver Noureddine Boufaied.

He and Alison married, but split up before 2014 when the host became engaged to single dad Jamie Savage.

Sadly that relationship wasn’t to be, and in 2017 the star said: “We split up. It’s the worst news ever. I don’t think I want anyone else now.”

Alison is currently thought to be single.

Having shot to fame on Big Brother and bagging a job on This Morning, Alison has had a stellar career.

Her down-to-earth charm and infectious personality has made her a fan favourite.

As a result of her hard work, she’s now launching a new venture.

The presenter announced some big career news on This Morning last week – despite admitting that she was unsure whether or not she could say anything.

“Happy Friday my lovely viewers. I’ve done something fun,” Alison said at the beginning of the show.

“Basically, I have a book coming out.”

Alison’s new children’s book – Black in Time – looks at some of the black people who have helped “shape the world we live in”.

Promoting the pages on Instagram, she wrote: “From sportspeople to scientists, activists to musicians, politicians to writers, we’re going to meet a whole bunch of AWESOME Black people.”

Black in Time will be released on June 9.

