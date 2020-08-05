Alison Hammond praised for sharing make-up free picture on Brighton 'staycation'

Alison Hammond went make-up free and needed no filters as she shared a picture of herself on a 'staycation'.

The This Morning favourite, 45, took to Instagram to post a photo from a trip to sunny Brighton.

Alison Hammond shared a make-up free, no filter picture from her holiday and fans loved it (Credit: Brett D. Cove / SplashNews.com)

What did Alison Hammond say about her make-up free photo?

The pic, shared on Wednesday (August 5) afternoon, shows the star standing in an upright boat, arms thrown wide and a huge smile on her face.

"No filter needed!" she wrote in the caption of the snap. "No make-up. Just me on me holidays. Posting after the event."

Alison added, alongside two blue heart emojis: "Wherever you are, have fun on your staycations #Brighton."

In the comments, fans thanked her for the positive message and told her how beautiful she looks.

"Lovely photo," said one fan. "You're beautiful as you are x."

Another said: "Looking fantastic, Alison!"

A third wrote: "You always make me smile, enjoy. Need more people in the world like you."

Someone else told her: "A beautiful woman in a beautiful place."

"Beautiful picture," commented a fifth.

Just me on me holidays.

"You look great sweetheart," said another fan.

It follows a positive message that Alison posted on Instagram that had fans pouring their hearts out to the daytime TV favourite.

Alison was quick to comfort one who reached out to say that she was heartbroken as her beloved dog had died.

'Okay to have a meltdown'

The post read: "Don't forget, you're human. It's okay to have a meltdown. Just don't unpack and live there. Cry it out. Then refocus on where you're headed."

Fans were appreciative in the comments, including one who said she really needed to read such positivity.

She told the daytime TV star, alongside two broken-hearted emojis: "Needed this today, I lost my dog, 15 years old at the weekend."

And Alison, never one to shy from helping others, was there to offer words of comfort as she said: "So sorry to hear this. Grieve, my dear xx."

Others, similarly, told Alison how her post had come at the right time for them.

