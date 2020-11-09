Alison Hammond says she ‘feels like she’s won the lottery’ as she’s nominated for two awards

Alison Hammond says she’s over the moon to have been nominated for two television awards.

The This Morning star, 45, says being nominated for awards even feels like ‘winning the lottery.’

Taking to Instagram, she let her some 781,000 followers know that she’d been nominated for two I Talk Telly awards.

This year she’s been nominated for Best TV Presenter for her This Morning duties and for Best Documentary for her doc Alison Hammond: Back To School.

Addressing her fans, she gushed: “My mind is blown to even be nominated for these awards.

Alison Hammond is delighted with her nominations (Credit: ITV)

What did Alison Hammond say about the nominations?

“Thanks @italktelly I feel like I’ve already won. Just to be nominated is like winning the lottery.

Before adding: “Omg! I’m so happy. I’d like to thank God my fans, my late beautiful mum, my handsome amazing son, my brothers and sisters.”

Read more: Holly Willoughby praised as she posts touching Remembrance Sunday tribute

She then went on to tag several of her workplaces and colleague pals.

This included ITV, Loose Women star Judi Love, Josie Gibson and BBC Radio 2.

The popular TV host has a huge fan following (Credit: ITV)

How are her fans reacting to the big news?

Her fans and celebrity friends rushed to congratulate her on the exciting news.

For example, Josie Gibson lauded her with: “You deserve all of it and more, you are one of the hardest working people I know.”

Read more: Lorraine Kelly stuns viewers as she swears live on air

Meanwhile Celebs Go Dating Anna Williamson posted a series of clapping hands emojis.

One fan praised: “Congratulations on the nomination Alison. You so deserve it. I would do a cartwheel for you but I can’t. Keeping everything crossed xx.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alison Hammond (@alisonhammond55) on Nov 9, 2020 at 6:56am PST

Another fan gushed: “You are worthy of every award out there. You are a breathe of fresh air and I would love you on the telly every day, all day.”

And another fan predicted: “You deserve it! Im certain and very hopeful you’ll be recognised at the NTAs too! X.”

Why is Alison Hammond famous?

Alison rose to fame back in 2002. Although she was the second housemate to be evicted, she caught television producers eyes.

She quickly went on to appear in a succession of additional reality stars, such as Celebrity Fit Club and Celebrity Stars in Their Eyes.



She even competed on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! in 2010.

But she’s had the most success while presenting This Morning. This year she took up full-time presenting in Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield’s absence over the summer.

In fact, hosting went down a such a treat, that many viewers begged for her to have a regular full-time hosting spot on the popular morning show.

What do you think? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.