Alison Hammond channelled Kylie Minogue as she mimicked the singer’s most iconic outfit and moves for a video on social media.

The This Morning favourite, 45, posted a clip on social media that showed her dancing along to the Aussie superstar’s 2001 hit Can’t Get You out of My Head.

Alison Hammond dressed up as Kylie Minogue and did her most iconic dance (Credit: Brett D. Cove / SplashNews.com)

What does Alison Hammond do in her Kylie Minogue clip?

In the video, Alison wears a flowing white gown and headscarf as she shows off her moves in front of a green screen.

Between her are four backup dancers wearing red and black.

Kylie will be chatting to Alison on This Morning next week (Credit: Janet Mayer / SplashNews.com)

In the caption, Alison revealed it was a project for This Morning, as she’s set to interview the I Should Be So Lucky hitmaker later this month.

She wrote: “Escape with my @kylieminogue interview coming soon to @thismorning, November 12. Don’t miss it!

“My dancers though @hannahhartland_ @itsliamdean_ We slay ! @_jasmine_joy @zach.parkin. Outfit by @davidobrien75 @sammorter camera director @harrybott1.”

How did the This Morning star’s fans react?

In the video’s comments, Alison’s fans said it was “pure joy” to watch and called her an “icon”.

Others thanked the star for cheering them up, calling her just “what the world needs” at the moment.

“Thanks for the best morning,” said one.

Escape with my Kylie Minogue interview coming soon to This Morning… don’t miss it!

“Icon!” another wrote simply, while a third said, “She’s amazing.”

A fourth, tagging a pal, said: “This will put you in a good mood.”

“Need cheering up,” someone else told a friend.

“Pure joy,” a sixth wrote.

One Alison fan said: “You’re what the world needs right now.”

Some viewers think Alison Hammond should be a full-time host of This Morning (Credit: ITV)

Calls for Alison Hammond to become permanent host

It follows calls for Alison to be made a permanent host on This Morning.

Alison serves as a stand-in presenter and reporter for the ITV daytime show.

However, after she guest-edited an episode last month and presented alongside Dermot O’Leary, viewers on Twitter called for her to be on full-time.

Despite the outpouring of positivity, some viewers took issue with a segment in the episode that saw former Love Islanders model men’s underwear.

Some criticised the segment on Twitter, particularly after it zoomed in on Chris Taylor’s crotch, accusing the show of ‘double standards’. Others saw the humour in it.

