Alison Hammond makes shock revelation about new boyfriend who ‘worships’ her

Alison Hammond has revealed her partner has been with her for almost two years.

The This Morning star was forced to admit the existence of a special someone after Dermot O’Leary spilled the beans on her new relationship on the show earlier this week.

Do you know something we don’t Dermot?👀 pic.twitter.com/r7t23U9Ku1 — This Morning (@thismorning) May 30, 2022

Alison Hammond new partner

During Monday’s (May 30) edition of This Morning, Dermot revealed a secret about his co-host Alison – that she’s dating someone!

At the beginning of the show, Dermot turned to Alison and said: “You’re not available anymore, are you? But if you were… she’s my catch!”

“Are you trying to say that I’m not available?” Alison asked. “I don’t know, now I’m really confused! I thought you weren’t available,” Dermot said.

Alison then confirmed that there is a “special someone” in her life.

She said: “Thank you Dermot, there is somebody I’m dating. So yeah it is a little bit closed but you know what I want to share it with our family.

“You’ve got to be proud of your other half. So yeah I have got somebody guys. I’m off the market, I’m so sorry guys!”

Dermot revealed Alison’s secret on This Morning (Credit: ITV)

Alison Hammond on new boyfriend

Since having her secret spilled on national television, Alison has opened up more about her boyfriend.

According to The Sun, during The Lateish Show with Mo Gilligan which airs this Friday, Alison said she couldn’t believe Dermot had “outed” her on TV.

“Can you believe Dermot outed me on the TV?” she asked.

“I’m a little bit disappointed to be honest with you as I can’t flirt with no one else now,” she joked.

Alison then continued, saying: “He’s a lovely man and all I can say is that I’ve had him hidden for a year and a half. A year and a half I’ve been with him, and no one knew! He loves me to bits. He absolutely worships me and massages my feet every single day. What more do you want?!”

Giovanni and Anton were on the show today (Credit: ITV)

This Morning today

It isn’t just Dermot spilling secrets on This Morning this week.

During today’s edition of the show, Alison seemed to drop a huge bombshell about Strictly Come Dancing.

Alison’s ‘blunder’ came during a chat with Anton Du Beke and Giovanni Pernice.

Speaking to Anton about his new judging role, she said: “What’s lovely is that now you’re a judge you make the final every single year.”

“It’s my favourite thing about being a judge,” he said.

“And you are actually a, erm, judge forever now, aren’t you?” she asked.

“Well…” he replied. “It’s official,” Alison said.

“Is it?” Dermot asked. “Well certainly for the next year, for this year, anyway,” Anton replied awkwardly.

This Morning airs weekdays from 10am on ITV and ITV Hub.

