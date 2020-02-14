Alison Hammond reveals her mum has died in heartbreaking tribute

TV's Alison Hammond has revealed her beloved mum has died in a heartbreaking message to fans.

The presenter shared the news to Twitter on Friday and told fans she's dedicating Valentine's Day to her "beautiful mother" Maria.

Alison, 45, said she and her family laid her mum to rest on Thursday (February 13) in a "beautiful ceremony".

I am dedicating this Valentines to my beautiful Mother who sadly passed away from liver and lung cancer . My family and I layed mummy to rest yesterday in a beautiful ceremony which I know she would have loved . RIP my best friend and Living Angel please come to my dreams. ♥️♥️ pic.twitter.com/XxfZJlsvEC — Alison Hammond (@AlisonHammond) February 14, 2020

Alongside photos of her mum, Alison wrote: "I am dedicating this Valentine's to my beautiful Mother who sadly passed away from liver and lung cancer.

"My family and I laid mummy to rest yesterday in a beautiful ceremony which I know she would have loved.

"RIP my best friend and Living Angel please come to my dreams."

Her followers, of course, offered their condolences to Alison and her family including many famous faces.

Her This Morning co-star Sharon Marshall wrote: "Love you darling Ali," followed by love heart emojis.

Nicola McLean said: "Sending love," while Gogglebox star June Bernicoff added: "Deepest sympathy Alison in your very sad loss."

On Instagram, Alison shared photos of herself and her mum and thanked her for "giving me the strength to move forward in the knowledge that you're OK and with God in Heaven now".

She said: "Thank you mummy for giving me the strength to move forward in the knowledge that you're OK and with God in Heaven now.

"I will always remember you and try and make you proud. I love you mum."

Back in October, Alison shared a photo of her mum as they bumped into singer Jamelia during a trip to a nail salon.

At the time, Alison captioned the post: "Me and mum's day out! Bumping into @officialjamelia at @jemz_nailz_ loving life!"

Fans were quick to gush over Maria.

One person said: "OMG Alison, your mum hasn't changed, she looks amazing," while another wrote: "Awww beautiful pic. I remember your Mum from Big Brother."

One added: "Awww your lovely Mum."

