Alison Hammond flooded with compliments as she shares stunning swimsuit snap

Alison Hammond has been flooded with compliments after sharing an Instagram post posing in a red swimsuit while going for a swim.

The star was full of smiles as she shared the picture enjoying her swim, and fans flooded her with compliments. This Morning star Alison is set to join the Great British Bake Off this summer.

This Morning star Alison posed in a red swimsuit on her Instagram (Credit: Cover Images)

Alison Hammond stuns in swimsuit pic on Instagram

Alison stunned fans as she smiled in her red swimsuit, and captioned the picture: “Sunday Mood!” Alison was posing in the water and full of smiles, as fans flooded with her with compliments.

One fan wrote: “Wow Alison, have a lovely day. We look forward to seeing you on Bake Off, you will be fab.” A second person added: “Alison you always brighten my day. You are an incredible person.”

A third fan also complimented her and wrote: “This was what I needed to see this morning! A picture of pure joy and happiness.” A fourth fan also agreed: “Happy Sunday, lovely photo of you Alison.”

Alison Hammond has been tipped to join Britain’s Got Talent… (Credit: Cover Images)

Alison to join Britain’s Got Talent?

Alison was also recently tipped to join Britain’s Got Talent as a judge. It follows reports that Amanda Holden might be eyeing a move to the US. PR expert, Jack Cooper, told ED! that if Amanda does leave, Alison is another name that could join the show.

She would bring some fresh energy to the show’s judging panel.

Jack shared: “Another rumoured name is the nation’s newest sweet-heart, Alison Hammond. She would bring some fresh energy to the show’s judging panel.”

While it’s not clear if Amanda will leave the show if she does go through with a move to the US, we also think Alison would be a great addition to the BGT judging panel!

