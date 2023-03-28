‘Heartbroken’ Alison Hammond ‘touched by Holly Willoughby’s gesture’ following love split

Holly Willoughby has reportedly been helping her This Morning co-host Alison Hammond through her ‘agonising’ split.

Alison has recently appeared to confirm that she is single and has split from her reported boyfriend of two years, Ben Hawkins.

But although she appears to be doing well on the ITV show, the presenter is said to be heartbroken by the news and has turned to her pal Holly for ‘counselling’.

Alison Hammond has been hosting This Morning alongside Holly Willoughby this week (Credit: ITV)

Alison Hammond split

This Morning host Alison has been stepping in for Phillip Schofield on the show, while he’s away this week.

Throughout her time on the show, fans have been delighted to see Alison and Holly’s friendship as they presented the series together.

But the pair have also maintained a bond outside of the studio.

This is because Holly has reportedly been a shoulder for Alison to lean on following her split.

While Holly and Alison have never been best friends, Alison has been touched at how Holly’s stepped up since her split from Ben.

Alison seemingly confirmed that she has split with her partner recently.

Meanwhile on Monday’s show (March 27), while she and Holly were discussing dating apps and how a green ring signified being single, Alison showed off her own green ring.

She announced: “More people are wanting to meet people out and about. And having a green ring might be a good idea so that people know you’re single.”

She then added: “As you can see, I’ve got my single ring on,” and flashed her green ring to This Morning viewers.

But although Alison has been ‘putting on a brave face’, an insider told Closer that she is devastated by the breakup.

They claimed: “Alison is very good at putting on a brave face but she really has been heartbroken by this agonising break-up.”

Holly has reportedly been ‘counselling’ Alison Hammond following her breakup (Credit: ITV)

Holly Willoughby ‘has been helping Alison Hammond through her love split’

But Alison hasn’t been entirely alone throughout her breakup, the insider claims.

The source also claimed that her co-host Holly has ‘stepped up’ and helped her through this difficult time.

They alleged that the pair have been texting each other and meeting up for wine to help ‘lift Alison’s spirits’.

They said: “She’s been helping to lift Alison’s spirits by not only being there for her to talk to and a shoulder to lean on. But by instilling her with confidence and helping her focus on how many positive things she has in her life. It’s like a form of counselling.

“While Holly and Alison have never been best friends, Alison has been touched at how Holly’s stepped up since her split from Ben. Texting her almost daily, calling and even inviting her over for wine which has been hugely therapeutic for Alison.”

Entertainment Daily! has contacted reps for Holly and Alison for comment.

