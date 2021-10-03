Alison Hammond hits back at ‘angry’ people who want her to ‘hide under a rock’ because she’s fat

Alison Hammond has hit back at “angry” people who want her to “hide under a rock” because she’s fat.

The This Morning star, who wears a size 28, did admit she would “love to be a little bit smaller”.

However, she said that if her size offends anyone, it says more about them that it does her.

Alison Hammond has hit back at comments about her weight (Credit: ITV)

What did Alison Hammond say about her weight?

Alison opened up in a new interview with Fabulous this weekend.

The star previously had a gastric band fitted in 2014, but had it removed after her body rejected it.

Read more: This Morning fans go wild for Alison Hammond’s beautiful new look

The bariatric surgery came after she tried every diet going but none of them worked as she joked that she just loves her food.

Alison admitted: “In my head I’m slim. I don’t realise how big I am until I’m next to someone. But I’m beautiful and a lovely person. I’m not one of those people that hates myself. I actually love myself.”

The This Morning host is proud to be an ambassador for larger ladies (Credit: Splash News)

Alison’s diabetes warning from her GP

The This Morning host has revealed that a scare from her doctor did force her to look at her diet, though.

Read more: Dermot O’Leary recalls off-air chat with Alison Hammond after This Morning clash

After the second lockdown, the presenter was told she was pre-diabetic – something she has now reversed.

Alison admitted she goes for walks and she’s cut out sugar and feels “a lot better”.

She isn’t weighing herself, she said, but can feel the difference in her clothes.

The star fronts Friday’s This Morning with Dermot O’Leary (Credit: ITV)

Alison Hammond hits back at cruel trolls

Alison also opened up about comments from trolls about her weight, admitting that people get “really angry”.

However, she hit back: “What do they expect us to do? Go and hide under a rock until we get to the size they want us to be? I know people who do. You could get hit by a bus tomorrow. I’m not going to stop my life.

“If people see me on TV and it’s upsetting them that much, then I think it says more about them than me. I just think, what’s wrong with you that I offend you so much?”

The star admitted she would like to be a “little bit smaller”, admitting it would help with her “knees and ankles”.

However, she doesn’t let it stop her from “enjoying myself or wearing sexy clothes or having sex with men”.