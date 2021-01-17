Alison Hammond fans have rallied round the star after she made a reference to weight gain on Instagram.

This Morning presenter Alison, 45, took to the social media site this afternoon (January 17) to make a comment about “getting tat”.

And no sooner had she shared the post than her followers were showering her with messages of support.

What did Alison Hammond post about weight gain?

Alison sounded in a despondent mood as she shared a picture with her 843,000 followers, containing the words: “Wish everything was as easy as getting fat.”

She shared the quote with the hashtag “#mood”.

I know how much I weigh, but I’m so embarrassed by it I can’t say.

The post has already garnered more than 13,000 likes, and her followers have been queuing up to send words of comfort.

One wrote: “Believe in yourself, you can do this.”

Another commented: “You’re a beautiful lady inside and out. You are so much more than a number on a scale. Be you. Love yourself.”

A third fan soothed: “Lockdowns [haven’t] done any of us any favours in the extra baggage department.”

And a fourth added: “Alison you are not fat. I always call it pleasantly plump – and you’re certainly pleasant.”

Alison Hammond has battled with her weight (Credit: SplashNews.com)

‘Embarrassed’ by her weight

Alison’s weight has fluctuated quite a lot in the past few years.

During an interview in 2016, she admitted that she was reluctant to say how heavy she was.

She told Bella: “I know how much I weigh, but I’m so embarrassed by it I can’t say.

“I’m 20-something stone. My poor body might not be able to cope for much longer, so I have to help it out by taking weight off.

Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary present This Morning on Fridays (Credit: ITV)

“I’d love to weigh 12 stone. That’s the ideal weight for my height – I’m 5ft 9in – but if I got to 15 stone and around a size 14 to 16, I’d be over the moon.”

In April 2019, the former Big Brother star was unveiled as an ambassador for Weight Watchers.

And a few months later, it became clear that she’d been making an effort to shed the pounds.

After Alison posted a photo of her new slimline self on Instagram, one follower remarked that they’d mistaken her for Beyoncé.

Alison and Dermot O’Leary took over from Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford on This Morning in November.

