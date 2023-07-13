Alison Hammond breaks silence on claims of ‘tension’ with Dermot O’Leary

This Morning host Alison Hammond is setting the record straight on the alleged “tension” with her co-star Dermot O’Leary behind the scenes.

At the weekend, the Mail On Sunday reported that ITV’s This Morning were considering having them work apart due to Alison and Dermot becoming “increasingly strained”.

“Recently though things have become strained and it is worrying the bosses, they fear that this couple they put together which they had hoped would carry the show through the tough times it is enduring may have to present apart a bit more,” an inside source claimed.

Reports claim that there is tension between Dermot and Alison (Credit: YouTube)

Alison and Dermot bond on set

Despite any reported tenseness between the duo, the rumours are not accurate judging by Alison’s most recent Instagram post.

She shared a video of herself and Dermot dancing on set and doing a funny TikTok-style video. She wrote: “Me and my @dermotoleary with you all week bringing the summer vibes on @thismorning.”

One follower quipped: “Wow the tension between you two is palpable.” Alison then replied with a laughing face emoji, seemingly shutting down the rumours.

Meanwhile, shared earlier this morning (July 13), Alison posted another video of her singing Ronan Keating’s “Life Is A Rollercoaster” with Dermot while on the This Morning set.

The pair appeared in good spirits and even hugged at the end before laughing and sitting on the couch.

“Thursday’s vibes coming your way with the lovely @dermotoleary and me,” she captioned her post.

Due to their infectious energy, fans couldn’t help but take to the comments section to share their thoughts.

“Hilarious, just what morning TV needs, great couple, great bonding & fabulous presenters,” one user wrote.

“On I love you guys. You’re so good together,” another person shared. “I love your energy and happiness. You bring me so much joy,” a third person remarked.

Are Alison and Holly getting along?

It has also been reported that Alison and Holly Willoughby are also no longer close. However, a spokesman for The Sun has settled the rumours floating around.

“Alison, Dermot and Holly are all valued members of the This Morning family and all enjoy working together on the show, as well as having friendships outside of the show,” they said.

