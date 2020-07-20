Alison Hammond calls son Aiden her 'world' in rare family snap

TV's Alison Hammond has left fans gushing over teenage son Aiden in a rare family snap.

The This Morning star, 45, took to Instagram to share a photo of herself and the 15-year-old at home today (July 20).

The shot shows the pair posing in the kitchen as Alison lovingly gazes at her son.

Alongside the snap, she wrote: "My world!!!"

Fans rushed to compliment the post, with some claiming the teenager looks just like his mum.

One wrote: "He's the double of you."

Another said: "Such a handsome lad Alison, he looks like his beautiful mum xx."

A third added: "He's gorgeous like his mum."

While Alison's former Big Brother co-star Kate Lawler commented: "Where has your little boy gone? He's so grown up."

The popular TV host is no stranger to sharing her life online.

Last week, Alison took to social media to post a snap of herself as a youngster, gushing over how "innocent" she was back then.

Treating her 687,000 Instagram followers, she said: "This is me age three! How cute was I? So innocent and with my whole future ahead of me. My oversized coat and red ribbon it's just so lovely. Thought I would share."

The photo showed Alison looking adorable in an oversized blue coat, white knee socks and a giant red ribbon bow.

Alison Hammond: taking over This Morning

Alison has been a guest presenter on the ITV magazine show for years.

She's fronted everything from celebrity interviews to competitions to travel segments.

And now she, along with Dermot O'Leary, are set to step into Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby's shoes.

The pair will take over as hosts this summer on the morning chat show.

Alison and Rochelle Humes will co-host on the last Friday of July and the first of August.

And then Alison will continue to co-host this day with Dermot for the rest of the month.

Monday to Thursday will be covered by Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford.

She announced the news on Twitter, writing: "I'll be smashing August 14 and August 21 . I'm not sure you're ready for this !!"

Meanwhile, This Morning's Editor Martin Frizell said: "We've been inundated with viewers' positive feedback throughout lockdown on how This Morning has provided that much needed comfort blanket each day.

"As the nation eases itself out of lockdown over the summer, we promise to continue to bring viewers more of what they trust us to do best - reflecting their real lives at home and what matters to them most."

