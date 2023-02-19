BAFTAs host Alison Hammond looked every inch the superstar as she glammed up for a big night out.

The 48-year-old showed off her chic new look on Instagram as she headed to a BAFTA nominees party. Looking svelte, Alison wore a low-cut black gown adorned with gold stars.

And Alison’s 1.2 million followers and celeb pals were quick to tell the TV presenter just how stunning she looked.

“Absolutely stunning you are definitely living a dream that’s came true,” one fan gushed. “Well deserved sis. You worked hard. And you never give up on your journey.”

Alison Hammond at BAFTAs

“You look so lovely,” said a second, while a third agreed: “You look so damn good.”

Alison’s This Morning c0-host, Dermot O’Leary, wrote: “Looking good!”

Meanwhile, fellow pal Vanessa Feltz added: “Wow! You look absolutely magnificent.”

Alison’s weight loss secrets

While Alison has not spoken publicly about her recent weight loss, reports claimed that the star previously lost two stone when she cut sugar out of her diet.

You are definitely living a dream that’s came true!

She appeared on the programme Sugar Free Farm in 2017, and compared the experience to having a hangover.

Alison Hammond has reportedly dropped two stone (Credit: John Rainford/Cover Images)

“I don’t drink, so I’d never gone through this before but it was literally like coming off alcohol,” she explained.

Who is hosting the 2023 Baftas?

Alison has now landed her biggest TV gig yet, fronting the BAFTAs alongside Richard E Grant.

She has since teased how she was going to get all the A-Listers to open up to her at the glam ceremony.

“I will be giving television viewers an access-all-areas view of these awards,” Alison revealed.

The presenter is fronting the BAFTAs (Credit: Cover Images)

“I will probably get them crying and thanking their mum. My secret [to getting people to warm up] will be champagne and Haribo. As long as I have those, they will be my best friend. Basically I won’t let them go.”

She added more seriously: “I am really honoured and privileged. I just hope I do a good job, it is nerve-wracking. I don’t want to let anyone down.”

