Alison Hammond fans declare ‘this is the best news’ as she lands BAFTAs job

She's the perfect fit for the role!

By Gabrielle Rockson

Alison Hammond will host the BAFTAs this year as fans have been left over the moon with the news.

The This Morning presenter, 47, will be hosting the 2023 BAFTAs alongside Hollywood actor, Richard E Grant.

Announcing the news on their Instagram page, BAFTA wrote: “And your hosts for the #EEBAFTAs 2023 are the one and only Richard E Grant and all round TV icon, Alison Hammond!”

They added: “We’re also thrilled to announce that Vick Hope and Ali Plumb will be bringing you all the action from our legendary red carpet. We’re already counting down the days to Sunday 19th February.”

Alison Hammond to host BAFTAs

Taking to the comment section, Alison’s fans couldn’t help but express their excitement for the star.

One person wrote: “Queen Alison!”

A second added: “This is going to be epic, what a team in the iconic @richard.e.grant and @alisonhammond55,” and another said: “Woooo!”

I just wanted to say it’s an absolute honour that I’ve been asked to host with the lovely Richard E. Grant on BAFTA.

Someone else said: “Oh this is the best news!!!!”

Speaking about the news, Alison took to her Instagram story to talk to her followers.

Alison shared her excitement with fans (Credit: Alison Hammond Instagram)

Alison added: “I’m so so super excited. Charged. Can’t wait. It’s going to be absolutely amazing. I don’t know what I’m going to wear but I’m really really excited.

“First of all I’ve got to get my hair sorted out because this just won’t do!”

Dermot O’Leary and Michael McIntyre announced Alison’s new TV role on This Morning Credit: ITV

Alison’s other new job

Furthermore, the news of Alison’s BAFTA role comes just a week after it was announced that she’d be part of Michael McIntyre’s show, Michael McIntyre’s Big Show.

Speaking about the new season on This Morning, Dermot O’Leary said: “Star-studded line-up – Lewis Capaldi, Peter Crouch, Jonathan Ross, and of course, not forgetting, Ms Alison Hammond.”

Michael added: “Hammo in!”

