Ali Bastian has revealed she had undergone a “rollercoaster of emotions” after rushing her daughter to hospital.
The 41-year-old, who played Becca Dean in Hollyoaks, is a doting mum to Isla, three, and Isabella, three months.
Terrifying ordeal
Over the weekend, Isla ended up in hospital with asthma just weeks after Isabella had been rushed in with a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV). Sharing a snap of her husband David O’Mahoney holding Isla, Ali posted on Instagram: “Massive thank you to the staff of Kingston Hospital for taking the most amazing care of Isla yesterday.
“Having never had asthma before she had a viral-induced asthma attack. (Not a huge surprise though with our family history and her history of allergy). Just need to tell my nervous system know that she is safe and home as I still feel on the ceiling. She was so, so brave but went through a lot. We need a seriously cuddly day today.”
Explaining it wasn’t the family’s first trip to hospital recently, she added: “Had the littlest in hospital with RSV a few weeks ago. Little people, eh? It was an utter rollercoaster of a day but finally settled and was thankfully able to come home last night.”
David and I are just trying to get to grips with the treatment plan.
Fans were quick to send their support before Ali updated them with a photo of Isabella sleeping. She added: “Thank you all for sharing your stories with me, makes us feel so much less alone. I honestly didn’t know this was a thing.
“She’s been very good at taking her inhalers. David and I are just trying to get to grips with the treatment plan and trying to find a bag big enough to carry EpiPens, antihistamine, inhales and a spacer.”
‘Under control’
The former Strictly Come Dancing star gave birth to Isabella in February and explained her labour was an “emotional roller coaster”. She told OK! Magazine: “Isabella was in a really awkward position so it was quite a struggle to get her out. She was a little bit black and blue when she came out. She had bruises on one side of her face and a little cut on the other side from the forceps.
“And then I had a haemorrhage. I lost more blood than they were happy with but they treated me for that and got it under control quickly.”
Read more: Strictly star announces birth of second baby revealing ‘our little family are snuggling in together’
Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.