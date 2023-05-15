Ali Bastian pictured at red carpet event in 2018
Strictly star Ali Bastian rushes young daughter to hospital in scary ordeal

She told her social media followers what had happened

Ali Bastian has revealed she had undergone a “rollercoaster of emotions” after rushing her daughter to hospital.

The 41-year-old, who played Becca Dean in Hollyoaks, is a doting mum to Isla, three, and Isabella, three months.

Ali Bastian took to social media to give fans an update on the health of her children (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Terrifying ordeal

Over the weekend, Isla ended up in hospital with asthma just weeks after Isabella had been rushed in with a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV). Sharing a snap of her husband David O’Mahoney holding Isla, Ali posted on Instagram: “Massive thank you to the staff of Kingston Hospital for taking the most amazing care of Isla yesterday.

“Having never had asthma before she had a viral-induced asthma attack. (Not a huge surprise though with our family history and her history of allergy). Just need to tell my nervous system know that she is safe and home as I still feel on the ceiling. She was so, so brave but went through a lot. We need a seriously cuddly day today.”

Ali updated her fans (Credit: Instagram Stories)

Explaining it wasn’t the family’s first trip to hospital recently, she added: “Had the littlest in hospital with RSV a few weeks ago. Little people, eh? It was an utter rollercoaster of a day but finally settled and was thankfully able to come home last night.”

David and I are just trying to get to grips with the treatment plan.

Fans were quick to send their support before Ali updated them with a photo of Isabella sleeping. She added: “Thank you all for sharing your stories with me, makes us feel so much less alone. I honestly didn’t know this was a thing.

“She’s been very good at taking her inhalers. David and I are just trying to get to grips with the treatment plan and trying to find a bag big enough to carry EpiPens, antihistamine, inhales and a spacer.”

Ali played Becca Dean in Hollyoaks from 2001 until 2007 (Cover Images)

‘Under control’

The former Strictly Come Dancing star gave birth to Isabella in February and explained her labour was an “emotional roller coaster”. She told OK! Magazine: “Isabella was in a really awkward position so it was quite a struggle to get her out. She was a little bit black and blue when she came out. She had bruises on one side of her face and a little cut on the other side from the forceps.

“And then I had a haemorrhage. I lost more blood than they were happy with but they treated me for that and got it under control quickly.”

