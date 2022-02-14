alexandra burke pregnant
Alexandra Burke expecting first baby with Darren Randolph

The West End star is dating a West Ham footballer

By Joshua Haigh
| Updated:

Alexandra Burke has announced that she is pregnant with her first child.

The X Factor winner, 33, – who rose to fame in 2008 – is expecting her first baby with her boyfriend, Darren Randolph.

Alexandra took to Instagram to share the news with her followers on Monday morning (February 14).

She revealed the news in a sweet video that featured Darren planting a kiss on her growing belly.

Revealing the due date, Alex said in the caption: “June 2022.”

Alexandra Burke is pregnant (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Alexandra Burke pregnant with her first child

Some of Alexandra’s pals rushed to congratulate the star.

Read more: Lottie Tomlinson pregnant with first child with Lewis Burton

JLS singer Oritsé Williams wrote: “Congrattssss.”

“Ahhh!! Congratulations to you both,” replied singer Dionne Bromfield.

TOWIE star Vas J Morgan penned: “Omg !!!! Alex!!! I’m so happy for you!!!”

The Bad Boys singer’s fans also shared their excitement over the news.

One wrote: “This is so adorable,” alongside a series of heart emojis.

“Congrats on the amazing news,” penned a second fan.

A third said: “Such a gorgeous couple!”

Alexandra is in a relationship with West Ham footballer, Darren Randolph (Credit: SplashNews.com)

The happy couple first made their relationship ‘Instagram official’ last year.

Read more: Kelvin Fletcher and pregnant wife announce they’re expecting TWINS

Alex is a goalkeeper for West Ham United. Their relationship almost didn’t get off the ground after Alex reportedly initially swore to not date another footballer following a string of bad relationships.

“Alexandra was extremely reluctant to date another footballer, but Darren is the sweetest, most down-to-earth guy — and incredibly charming. He wore her down!” a source told The Sun last year.

The source added: “Things are going really well. They’re super-happy seeing each other when they can, and she’s now helping him redecorate his mansion.”

Meanwhile, Alex split from footballer Angus MacDonald in October 2020 after more than a year of dating.

Before that, Alex had been in a relationship with Joel Ginnelly and the pair were engaged.

