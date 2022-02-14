Alexandra Burke has announced that she is pregnant with her first child.
The X Factor winner, 33, – who rose to fame in 2008 – is expecting her first baby with her boyfriend, Darren Randolph.
Alexandra took to Instagram to share the news with her followers on Monday morning (February 14).
She revealed the news in a sweet video that featured Darren planting a kiss on her growing belly.
Revealing the due date, Alex said in the caption: “June 2022.”
Some of Alexandra’s pals rushed to congratulate the star.
JLS singer Oritsé Williams wrote: “Congrattssss.”
“Ahhh!! Congratulations to you both,” replied singer Dionne Bromfield.
TOWIE star Vas J Morgan penned: “Omg !!!! Alex!!! I’m so happy for you!!!”
The Bad Boys singer’s fans also shared their excitement over the news.
One wrote: “This is so adorable,” alongside a series of heart emojis.
“Congrats on the amazing news,” penned a second fan.
A third said: “Such a gorgeous couple!”
The happy couple first made their relationship ‘Instagram official’ last year.
Alex is a goalkeeper for West Ham United. Their relationship almost didn’t get off the ground after Alex reportedly initially swore to not date another footballer following a string of bad relationships.
“Alexandra was extremely reluctant to date another footballer, but Darren is the sweetest, most down-to-earth guy — and incredibly charming. He wore her down!” a source told The Sun last year.
The source added: “Things are going really well. They’re super-happy seeing each other when they can, and she’s now helping him redecorate his mansion.”
Meanwhile, Alex split from footballer Angus MacDonald in October 2020 after more than a year of dating.
Before that, Alex had been in a relationship with Joel Ginnelly and the pair were engaged.
