Singer Alexandra Burke shared the first snap of her baby daughter on Instagram last night (August 25) while on holiday to celebrate her 34th birthday.

The former Strictly Come Dancing star welcomed a baby daughter in July with her boyfriend, Darren Randolph.

Alexandra welcomed her first child last month (Credit: ITV)

Alexandra Burke baby

The singer shared the picture while on holiday in Monte-Carlo in Monaco.

The glowing mother is seen in the picture wearing a bright green dress, holding her baby in front of a beautiful water feature.

She captioned the post: “This is 34. Thank you for all the lovely messages today.”

On her Instagram Stories, Alex shared all the posts from her friends and family wishing her a Happy Birthday.

This is the first picture of her child that Alexandra has shared with her fans, other than the post announcing her birth.

Alexandra announced the birth of her baby last month by posting a picture of the baby’s tiny feet with the caption: “Welcome to the world, our little grape. We already love you more than words can say.”

She announced that she was pregnant with boyfriend Darren’s child after less than a year of dating each other.

The Strictly star had been keeping fans updated throughout the pregnancy and posted regular pictures showing off her growing bump.

Alexandra celebrated her 34th birthday (Credit: ITV)

Reactions

Fans and other celebrities filled Alexandra’s comments with kind words and birthday wishes.

Aston Merrygold from JLS commented: “Happy bday, AB.”

Little Mix’s Leigh-Anne Pinnock said: “Happy birthday, beauty.”

Presenter Clara Amfo expressed her birthday wishes: “Happy Birthday sweetie xx.”

One fan wrote: “Happy birthday, beautiful! This is so wholesome.”

“Happy Birthday, and what a precious picture of you and your gorgeous baba,” said one follower.

Another said: “Awwwww, I love this so much. Happy Birthday Mama.”

