Alex Scott surprised her Instagram fans this week with a topless photo.

The BBC star recently returned from holidaying in the Maldives during the festive period.

However, that hasn’t stopped her from reminiscing about her recent trip on social media.

Taking to Instagram for her latest post, Alex shared numerous snaps from her sunny holiday abroad.

The TV star had been staying in a private villa where she enjoyed soaking up the sun.

Alex Scott stunned fans with her latest pics on Instagram (Credit: Splashnews)

Alex Scott stuns on Instagram

Her latest snaps showed Alex relaxing by the sea wearing nothing but a beach cover-up.

The 37-year-old had her back to the camera as she posed for the gorgeous pictures.

“Physically back home….but mentally still there in the sunshine,” she captioned the post.

One fan replied: “So gorgeous!”

Another added: “Stunning!”

A third gushed: “Absolutely beautiful!”

In the comments, Alex also confirmed that she will be returning to the Maldives “sooner rather than later”.

Meanwhile, Alex was doing more than just relaxing while on her holiday.

The talented star is also learning how to dive.

“Passed all my practical, now got to pass the theory,” she wrote alongside a picture of herself reading some training materials.

“Look at me being a good girl doing my homework @dania_peru.”

Alex Scott has had an amazing year career-wise (Credit: Splashnews)

Alex was all over television in 2021.

She had presented jobs for the Olympics, Football Focus and quiz show The Tournament.

However, her quiz show debut attracted a mixed reaction from viewers.

One said: “Is there nothing the #bbc @bbc will stop at to get #AlexScott on every programme #boring #Bland #humourless.”

However, another disagreed, saying: “Just watched The Tournament with @AlexScott great quiz show and great host!!!”

