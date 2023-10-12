Alex Scott and ‘girlfriend’ Jess Glynne make a statement at first red carpet event since ‘confirming’ romance

Alex Scott and singer Jess Glynne both attended the Attitude Awards in matching outfits last night (October 11) – their first appearance since their relationship was seemingly confirmed.

Earlier this month, it was reported that Alex was dating the chart-topping songstress. Alex and Jess have not publicly discussed their alleged romance.

However, reports suggested the pair had been keeping thing hush-hush over the past few months. That said, according to inside sources, they are ready to be open with the world.

Jess attended the Attitude Awards with rumoured girlfriend Alex (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Alex Scott and Jess Glynne relationship explained

“Alex and Jess have been a slow burn and they didn’t want to rush things or go public too soon. But they’re officially an item now and seem really happy,” an inside source told The Sun.

“They are both strong, independent women with a shared passion and respect of their respective careers, supporting one another from the sidelines.”

Jess and Alex attend the same event in similar attire

Both Jess and Alex attended the Attitude Awards last night in London and posed on the red carpet. While the stars weren’t photographed together on the carpet, many noticed how similar their outfits on the night were.

Making an effort for the occasion, Jess and Alex both donned semi-sheer black lace outfits. Jess’s look consisted of a bodysuit with PVC boots while Alex’s was a dress with a feathered train. Alex wore her straight locks down. However, Jess opted for her hair up in a ponytail and wrapped herself up in a jacket.

As reported by The Daily Mail, the pair sat at the same table during the ceremony and arrived in the same car. When exiting the vehicle, they chose to get out separately.

Alex made an acceptance speech on the night (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Alex is ‘now very comfortable’ in her own skin

On the night, Alex picked up an award and used her acceptance speech to discuss how she’s grown in confidence.

“Over the last couple of years, there’s been a lot of growth to realise the person who’s now very comfortable in their own skin,” she said. “I know my value, I know what I am, and I know the community I represent.”

Alex added: “But I think when you look around the room, it’s a family that you don’t ask to be a part of, but you are welcomed with open arms. So, I feel the love and I’m so grateful and let’s celebrate love and happiness.”

