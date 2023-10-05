Alex Scott ‘dating chart-topping female singer’: ‘They’re officially an item and seem really happy’

Former footballer Alex Scott is reportedly dating chart-topping singer Jess Glynne. The pair are said to have quietly grown close to one another over the past two months.

According to The Sun, Alex and Jess enjoyed a series of dates before and after the Women’s World Cup and even watched the tennis at Wimbledon together.

On Tuesday night (October 3), the reported couple attended David and Victoria Beckham’s Netflix documentary premiere after-party in London.

‘They didn’t want to rush things’

After keeping things hush-hush for several months, it appears Alex and Jess are ready to be open about their relationship.

A friend alleged to The Sun: “Alex and Jess have been a slow burn and they didn’t want to rush things or go public too soon. But they’re officially an item now and seem really happy. They are both strong, independent women with a shared passion and respect of their respective careers, supporting one another from the sidelines.”

They went on to claim: “It’s still early days for them, but they’ve met one another’s mates and everyone is super-happy for them.”

With both stars juggling a busy schedule, they have managed to stay in contact and keep a close bond. When Alex travelled to Australia to cover the Women’s World Cup for the BBC, the pair made sure to see each other before and after, it’s claimed.

Entertainment Daily has reached out to reps for both women for comment.

‘I’m never going to put a label on my sexuality’

Racking up seven number one singles, the most by any British female solo artist, and two chart-topping albums, Jess has built quite the career for herself. Her debut album, I Cry When I Laugh, was written about a relationship with an ex-girlfriend.

In a 2015 interview, the Thursday hitmaker discussed her sexuality and why she hasn’t put a label on it.

“I’ve only ever been with one girl and that’s the girl from my album [2015’s I Cry When I Laugh]. I’m never going to put a label on my sexuality,” she said.

Jess added: “People should never feel uncomfortable about who they love.”

