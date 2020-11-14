Alex Scott was well-received by many as she hosted Children In Need on Friday night.

But this didn’t stop some horrendous trolls lashing out on Twitter against her, often with vile racist comments.

Fortunately, dozens of her fans rushed to defend her against the trolling, as well as praise her marvellous hosting job.

One defiant Twitter user tweeted: “@AlexScott is a talented, versatile, intelligent and likeable broadcaster. I do wish people would be kinder on #WorldKindnessDay #alexscott.”

How did viewers defend Alex Scott on Children In Need?

While another user defended the former Strictly star with: “Alex Scott isn’t controversial in any way and comes across as a genuinely nice person, yet she continues to receive hate from some for merely following her passions. Hopefully she continues to thrive in her work pursuits.”

And a further user speculated: “Alex Scott trending for making pale stale twitter angry because she’s getting paid to do a job she’s qualified for. You love to see it.”

But a fourth user claimed: “Alex Scott presenting BBC #ChildrenInNeed has caused a lot of racist bits of garbage to come out on Twitter again. She’s a damn good presenter and a damn good pundit. Let her get on with it.”

What else did viewers say?

Yet another user defended her with: “Every time Alex Scott is trending you know exactly what it’s gonna be, people triggered that she is on TV, makes no sense like. She is a good pundit, not a ‘tick box’ exercise with her.”

The former professional football player turned presenter, 36, looked sensational as she hosted in an elegant little black dress.

And her hosting duties alongside Chris Ramsey went down a treat.

How much money did Children In Need raise?

Despite COVID-19 restrictions, the show still managed to raise a whopping £37,032,789 for very worthy causes.

Alex took to Twitter herself to thank viewers and donors to the appeal.

In view of her some 276,000 Twitter followers, she tweeted: “What an absolute honour it was to present

@BBCCiN with the @IAmChrisRamseythis evening!



“Thank you everyone for donating and your support. It really does make a HUGE difference and it’s incredible to see the amount already raised and it’s still not over yet.”

