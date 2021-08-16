Alex Reid and fiancée Nikki Manashe’s newborn daughter Anastasia was rushed to hospital in the middle of the night.

The couple welcomed their first child together last month after a seven-year IVF battle.

Taking to Instagram yesterday (August 15), Nikki updated fans as she revealed little Anastasia had been taken into hopsital in an ambulance.

Alex Reid and his partner Nicki rushed their baby daughter to hospital yesterday (Credit: Instagram Story/ivf_mama_nikki)

What did Alex Reid’s fiancée share?

Nikki posted a series of photographs as the couple travelled with their baby daughter.

She explained that she ‘panicked’ after Anastasia fell ill in the early hours.

Nikki said: “Last night at 1am we ended up in an ambulance. Luckily she was seen straight away as she is so tiny.

Never ignore a poorly baby

“Baby was vomiting so much stomach bile I panicked.

“This is to all mummy’s [sic] it’s OK to be worried and panic if something doesn’t feel right. Doctor said I did the right thing.”

In addition, she said: “Never ignore a poorly baby, even if it seems like your being over the top.”

Anastasia was taken in an ambulance after falling ill (Credit: Instagram Story/ivf_mama_nikki)

Alex’s partner later went on to reassure her followers as they arrived home.

She added: “We are safe at home. My everything. I now understand unconditional love.”

Meanwhile, the tot appeared perfectly content after the hospital visit.

Alex and Nikki’s fertility journey

The hospital update comes after a difficult few years for the new parents.

Ahead of welcoming Anastasia, the pair struggled to conceive naturally.

Nikki had suffered six miscarriages, including a baby who sadly died in December.

Alex Reid and Nikki welcomed their first child last month (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Following years of heartache, the couple welcomed their first child in July this year.

Alex announced the news by resharing a picture of their daughter holding on tight to her mum’s hand.

Nikki then captioned the snap with a poem, reading: “I loved you from the very start. You stole my breath, embraced my heart.

“Our life together has just begun. You’re part of me my little one. As mother with child, each day I grew, my mind has always been with thoughts of you.”

Meanwhile, Alex is already a father to daughter Dolly, aged nine.

The martial arts fighter welcomed his daughter with Big Brother star Chantelle Houghton.

Furthermore, he previously wed Katie Price in February 2010.

