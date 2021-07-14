Alex Reid has delighted his Instagram fans by sharing the very first picture of his newborn baby daughter.

Katie Price‘s ex welcomed the baby with fiancée Nikki Manashe after a seven-year IVF battle.

Before welcoming their daughter, Nikki had suffered six miscarriages.

The couple originally conceived twins during the last round of IVF. However, one of the babies sadly died in December.

Alex Reid and fiancée Nikki have welcomed a baby girl (Credit: Splash News)

What did Alex Reid share on Instagram?

Alex reshared Nikki’s post of their daughter holding on tight to her mum’s hand.

Nikki said: “Welcome to the world little Miss Reid.”

She then shared a heartfelt poem about motherhood. The couple are yet to reveal the baby’s name.

It read: “I loved you from the very start. You stole my breath, embraced my heart.

“Our life together has just begun. You’re part of me my little one.

“As mother with child, each day I grew, my mind has always been with thoughts of you.

“As you lay next to me I dim the light, I whisper, ‘I will always say I love you’ every night.

“I loved you from the very start. You stole my breath, embraced my heart.

“As mother and child our journey has just begun. My heart’s yours forever my perfect little one.”

Alex Reid and Nikki have been trying for a baby for seven years (Credit: Instagram)

What did fans say about the birth?

The couple’s friends and fans were thrilled at their happy news.

Congratulations flooded Nikki’s post along with pink love heart emojis.

Alex also posted a funny picture of a stork “delivering” a baby on his Instagram page.

He captioned it: “Mini Reid’s coming home!”

One fan said: “This is lovely, so happy for you and Dolly must be soooooo excited to have a baby sister.”

So does Alex already have children?

Alex has one child, a daughter called Dolly, nine, with Big Brother star Chantelle Houghton.

He was also married to Katie Price.

They tied the knot in Las Vegas in February 2010 following her divorce from Peter Andre.

The couple split the following January.

