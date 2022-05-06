Alex Jones’ young son was in hospital having a “routine” op today, the Welsh presenter revealed earlier (Friday, May 6).

The 45-year-old shared the update with her 337k followers on Instagram this morning.

Alex shared the update on her Instagram today (Credit: Instagram)

Alex Jones’ son in hospital

The One Show star Alex shared an update from the hospital earlier today on her Instagram.

The presenter posted a picture of an empty hospital bed for her 337k followers to see.

“Waiting for my little Kit to come back from theatre after a very routine op,” she captioned the snap.

“But feels like the longest morning of my life,” she added.

Kit is Alex’s second child, a little boy.

What else has Alex Jones been up to?

Kit’s operation comes just a couple of weeks after Alex was reunited with him and his siblings.

Back in late April, Alex was in the Netherlands reporting on the Invictus Games.

After the games finished, Alex couldn’t hide her excitement at heading home to her children.

The 45-year-old shared a picture from her plane seat on the journey home, expressing her happiness.

“Finally going home to the babies. I think my heart might explode!!!” she captioned the snap.

Alex has three children with her husband, Charlie Thompson. They are Teddy, five, Kit, two, and Annie, eight months.

Alex got emotional on The One Show recently (Credit: BBC)

Alex on the One Show

The 45-year-old’s recent hospital dash comes not long after she got emotional on an episode of The One Show.

During the show, Alex and her co-host, Jermaine Jenas, interviewed Dragons Den star Sara Davies.

Sara was on the show to discuss her new autobiography – We Can All Make It.

During the interview, Sara received a video message from her parents and sister, and everyone got emotional.

“Look at my mum there, she’s struggling not to get upset, we’re all the same,” Sara said as the video ended.

“I’m getting upset, have we got a tissue?” an emotional Alex asked before the interview continued.

