Alex Jones shares video of son Kit taking his first steps

TV presenter Alex Jones has revealed the moment her son Kit took his first steps.

The One Show host posted a video to Instagram on Sunday showing her little boy walking.

In the footage, one-year-old Kit is seen taking a few steps towards Alex's husband Charlie Thompson.

In the clip, Charlie says: "Good boy!" as his little boy wanders over to him.

Alex wrote: "First steps."

Alex's followers gushed over the video, including her former The One Show co-star Matt Baker.

Matt said: "Yes Kit, good luck Al it's amazing how when they start walking you start running!!"

One fan commented: "Beautiful moment captured."

Alex Jones shared the milestone with fans (Credit: SplashNews.com)

A third added: "Congratulations, a treasured moment that you will never forget!"

Alex welcomed her second child, Kit, last May.

The star and Charlie are also parents to their son Teddy, who was born in 2017.

Meanwhile, last week, Alex celebrated her son Kit turning one with sweet photos of him as a newborn.

What did she say?

Alex wrote: "The first year has disappeared in a blink of an eye and our little Kit is one.

Alex hosts The One Show every evening (Credit: BBC)

"This photograph feels like yesterday and like lots of parents I’m anxious that time is moving so fast.

The first year has disappeared in a blink of an eye and our little Kit is one.

"But getting to know this gentle soul has been incredible whilst watching Teddy become a big brother too.

"It’s not the first birthday party we planned obviously and both sets of grandparents were hugely missed.

"But aren’t we lucky to have all these different ways of communicating which means nobody completely misses the big moments.

"Penblwydd hapus cariad. Happy birthday Kit Kat. We’ll celebrate again on the other side."

