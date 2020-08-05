Alex Jones reveals glimpse of son’s face in sweet photo

Alex Jones has shared a glimpse of her son's face in a sweet Instagram post.

The One Show presenter posted a snap showing Teddy wearing star printed joggers and a pair of blue trainers.

The mother-of-two rarely shares photos of her kids' faces however, she gave fans a glimpse of Teddy's eyes.

In the image, Teddy is seen holding his leg to cover the lower half of his face.

Alex was promoting Clarks shoes in the post.

She wrote: "#ad If the shoe fits and all that… fresh footwear for his new normal wardrobe and heading back to nursery!

"You can help reach even more kids in danger by donating your old or unwanted shoes at one of 500 Clarks stores around the UK.

"Your shoes will help to change children’s lives by providing them with the opportunity to learn, no matter where they are."

Alex Jones has two sons (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Fans gushed over the photo with one commenting: "Getting such a big boy!"

Another wrote: "How cute is he."

A third said: "Love your shoes Teddy."

Alex Jones is a mum-of-two

Alex is also a mum to her one-year-old son Kit. She has her two children with her husband Charlie Thomson.

Back in May, Alex shared a cute video of Kit taking his first steps.

In the footage, Kit is seen taking a few steps towards Charlie.

Charlie says: "Good boy!" as his little boy wanders over to him.

Meanwhile, last month, Alex made her return to The One Show following a family holiday.

During the trip, the Welsh presenter reunited with her family as they enjoyed a day out to the beach.

She shared a photo of her son Kit walking hand-in-hand with her mum.

Hope you are all having a lovely time together.

Alex wrote: "Reunited at last."

One fan commented: "So happy for you."

Alex Jones recently reunited with her family (Credit: BBC)

Another wrote: "Have a wonderful family time. Well deserved and welcomed I'm sure."

One added: "Aw how wonderful Alex, hope you are all having a lovely time together."

