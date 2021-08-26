Alex Jones has shared a new photo of her baby daughter just days after welcoming the tot.

The One Show host, 44, gave birth to her third child with husband Charlie Thomson last Saturday (August 21).

In a new update yesterday (August 26), Alex posed alongside her daughter as she worked the ‘night shift’ at home.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alex Jones (@alexjonesthomson)

Alex Jones shares new snap with baby daughter

The black and white shot showed Alex cuddling into the tiny tot as she lay in bed.

Despite just giving birth days ago, the presenter looked lovely in the fresh faced snap.

Alongside the post, Alex added: “The night shift. Emergency workers, supermarket staff, cabbies, factory workers, lorry drivers, D.Js, fellow breastfeeders.

The night shift

“Whatever your reasons for being awake through the night, I’m thinking of you.”

Alex’s followers rushed to comment on the intimate photo.

Myleene Klass said: “I see you! Sending you love Mama xxx.”

Alex Jones recently gave birth to her baby daughter (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Angellica Bell commented: “I weirdly miss those times! Can’t wait to see you and get some cuddles! Mwah.”

Comic Sarah Millican posted: “Comedian with a weird body clock?”

Meanwhile, Martine McCutcheon shared a string of heart emojis.

The One Show host announces her daughter’s birth

Earlier this week, Alex delighted fans after revealing her baby joy on Instagram.

The BBC star, who is already a mum to sons Teddy and Kit, shared a shot of her daughter’s tiny feet in hospital.

Announcing the news, she added: “We have some news… Our beautiful daughter came safely into the world on Saturday afternoon 21.08.21.

Alex is currently on maternity leave from The One Show (Credit: BBC)

“Tiny, but perfectly formed we are all beyond happy and besotted by her, especially Ted and Kit.

“Watching them with their brand new little sister is just the best and we can’t believe how lucky we are to have the 3 of them and to be a family of 5.”

Alex went on: “It still doesn’t feel real!!! Thank you to everyone at the Queen Charlotte hospital for all your support again, especially super midwife Audrey.”

Read more: How many children does Alex Jones have and when is she back on The One Show?

The star also revealed her daughter’s name will be announced soon.

Meanwhile, on social media yesterday, Alex documented her labour journey with followers.

The presenter posted a series of photos, including one of herself and Charlie bringing home their new bundle of joy.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.