Pregnant Alex Jones will soon welcome her third baby and she’s being “monitored” in hospital.

The One Show presenter shared a photo to her Instagram Stories several hours ago showing her in a hospital bed alongside her husband Charlie Thomson.

The photo shows Alex and Charlie beaming as wire patches were on her bump.

The TV presenter being ‘monitored’ in hospital (Credit: Instagram Stories)

Alex Jones baby

Alex wrote: “Just been brought in to have a bit of monitoring… nothing exciting so far.”

The TV presenter is due to give birth at the end of this month.

Alex and Charlie are already parents to sons, Teddy and Kit.

Alex will welcome her third child soon (Credit: MassaiWarrior / SplashNews.com)

However, their third baby is a little girl.

A few days ago, Alex shared a touching photo with one of her sons.

She said: “Grabbing all the cuddles that I can.

“This little one has now idea how much his world is about to change.”

Her followers gushed over the image, as one person said: “That’s a beautiful picture to print and treasure.”

Another wrote: “Aww he will be a great big brother when his little sister arrives.”

A third commented: “The best gift is a sibling. Now try to stop feeling guilty and enjoy.”

Meanwhile, Alex announced her pregnancy during an episode of The One Show in March.

At the time, she said: “It seems like a good time to share some news with everybody, and the crew and the studio.

“Lockdown has been anything but predictable and we’ve had some really unexpected news. Baby number three is on the way!”

Alex went on maternity earlier this month (Credit: MassaiWarrior / SplashNews.com)

Meanwhile, earlier this month, she went on maternity from the BBC One show.

In an emotional Instagram post, Alex said: “And just like that it’s time to say goodbye to the show temporarily and get ready to welcome our little girl.

“Thanks to our viewers for helping keep me sane during this last year and a half and for the warm welcome every night.”

She added: “I’ll miss being on that sofa at 7 and of course, the brilliant team who work so hard behind the scenes.”

