Alex Jones has shared a series of new snaps after welcoming her baby daughter.

The One Show presenter recently welcomed her third child, a girl, with her insurance broker husband Charlie Thomson.

Just days after giving birth, Alex posted a string of photos as she documented her labour experience.

Alex Jones has shared a series of intimate snaps after welcoming her baby daughter (Credit: Instagram Story/alexjonesthomson)

Alex Jones shares new baby pictures

The first snap showed Charlie preparing for their new addition whilst standing in a blue birthing suite.

The host then shared a photo in her hospital bed, joking: “Finally had a bit of actions. Got to love a bit of gas and air.”

Alex, 44, followed the snap with a picture alongside her newborn daughter.

The ultimate reward

During the intimate moment, the star cradled her tiny daughter who she called: “The ultimate reward.”

The next slide showed the couple standing in an elevator ahead of reuniting with sons, Teddy and Kit.

Alex captioned the post: “Eventually we got to take her home to meet her brothers.”

The couple took their new addition home to meet sons Teddy and Kit (Credit: Instagram Story/alexjonesthomson)

The BBC star is yet to announce her daughter’s adorable name.

Confirming her birth on Instagram yesterday (August 25), she said: “We have some news… Our beautiful daughter came safely into the world on Saturday afternoon 21.08.21.

“Tiny, but perfectly formed we are all beyond happy and besotted by her, especially Ted and Kit.

“Watching them with their brand new little sister is just the best and we can’t believe how lucky we are to have the 3 of them and to be a family of 5.”

Alex continued: “It still doesn’t feel real!!! Thank you to everyone at the Queen Charlotte hospital for all your support again, especially super midwife Audrey.

“Name will be incoming soon.”

Alex leaves for maternity leave

The presenter is currently on maternity leave from The One Show.

She announced her break earlier this month, saying: “And just like that it’s time to say goodbye to the show temporarily and get ready to welcome our little girl.

“Thanks to our viewers for helping keep me sane during this last year and a half and for the warm welcome every night. I’ll miss being on that sofa at 7 and of course, the brilliant team who work so hard behind the scenes.”

Alex and Charlie now have three children together.

Their firstborn, son Teddy, was welcomed in 2017, with Alex announcing the birth on The One Show.

Meanwhile, the star gave birth to son Kit in 2019.

