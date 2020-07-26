Alex George supported by Ruth Langsford following brother’s tragic death after she lost her sister

Dr Alex George has been supported by Ruth Langsford following the tragic death of his younger brother.

The Love Island star recently told fans he lost his "beautiful little brother to mental health" in a heartbreaking Instagram message.

Ruth, who lost her own sister to mental health, reached out to Alex and said she can "understand the pain" he and his family are feeling.

Ruth Langsford offered her support to Alex George (Credit: Sims/Cover Images)

What did Ruth Langsford say to Alex George?

Ruth commented: "Alex I am so, so sorry for your tragic loss.

"I lost my sister to mental health last year so I understand the pain and shock you and your family will be feeling."

She added: "I send you the hugest of hugs and if you ever need to talk you know how to reach me.

"My condolences to you and your family and may your darling brother rest in peace."

Alex, who appeared on Love Island in 2018, had shared a photo of himself and his brother Llŷr to Instagram.

What did Alex George say?

He wrote: "I can't believe I am actually writing this post. I have lost my beautiful little brother to mental health.

"I love you so much Llŷr. The kindest and most caring soul.

"I was so proud of you starting medical school next month, you would have been the most incredible doctor. We are hurting so bad."

Alex said he lost his brother to mental health (Credit: ITV2)

He added: "No words can explain. As a family we are devastated. We love you and miss you so much. Please rest in peace. Our boy."

Last year, Ruth was left heartbroken after losing her sister Julia.

At the time, Ruth told her social media followers: "My lovely sis Julia has sadly died after a very long illness.

"My heart is completely broken.

"She was the kindest and most gentle soul and I will miss her forever.

My lovely Sis Julia has sadly died after a very long illness. My heart is completely broken. She was the kindest and most gentle soul and I will miss her forever. As I am sure you will appreciate I need to take time to grieve with my family. Thank you for your understanding. pic.twitter.com/o6jMtIqMg4 — Ruth Langsford (@RuthieeL) June 20, 2019

"As I am sure you will appreciate I need to take time to grieve with my family. Thank you for your understanding."

Julia tragically took her own life following a battle with depression.

An inquest heard that she had suffered with depression for years.

However, on her last visit to a psychiatrist, it was decided that her condition had improved and had 'settled', with her appointments being dropped to one every six months.

Ruth said she almost quit her TV career after Julia's death (Credit: ITV)

Ruth recently admitted she almost quit her TV career after Julia's death.

What did Ruth say?

Speaking to Best magazine, the star said: "Following my sister Julia's death last June, I didn't feel I could ever go back to work again.

"It seemed wrong to be cheery on screen, when, inside, my heart was breaking."

