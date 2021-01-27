Alesha Dixon looked hot in a swimsuit snap on Instagram and fans praised her incredible figure.

The Britain’s Got Talent judge, 42, posted a throwback holiday photo for her followers on social media and told fans she missed being away.

Alesha looked hot as she posed during a recent trip to the Maldives (Credit: Aaron Parfitt / SplashNews.com)

What did Alesha share on Instagram?

Mum-of-two Alesha shared a picture of herself in a leopard-print swimsuit.

The photo shows her clinging lithely to the trunk of a palm tree, leafy fronds visible in the background behind her.

She wrote in the caption: “Missing this beautiful island! Just looking at this blue sky makes me feel good!”

Writing further, Alesha revealed that the pic was a request of her friend and fellow BGT star Amanda Holden.

She added, tagging Amanda: “@noholdenback I didn’t forget your tree pic request!”

The BGT star was away with husband Azuka Ononye (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Alesha fans praise ‘hot’ holiday snap

In the comments, fans rushed to say how amazing they thought Alesha looked.

Many shared fire and heart-eye emojis.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ALESHA DIXON (@aleshaofficial)

One said: “Wow look at you!”

Another said simply: “Gorgeous!”

A third put: “What a beautiful body you’ve got.”

A fourth gushed: “Stunning, mesmerising, sexy, gorgeous beaut.”

Alesha’s presenter mate Rochelle Humes also featured in the comments, as she wrote, “Wow” with an explosion emoji.

The star’s husband turned 40 while they were away (Credit: ENT / SplashNews.com)

Alesha, husband Azuka Ononye and their daughters Azura, seven, and Anaya, 17 months, recently enjoyed an enviable family trip to the Maldives.

The star posted a clip while they were away to her Instagram Stories, joking that she had a “pregnant” stomach after eating “1,000 doughnuts”.

She told the camera: “I ate about 1,000 doughnuts this morning… I actually do look six months pregnant… actually I’m exaggerating a little bit…”

Azuka turned 40 during the holiday and Alesha posted a picture of them all standing together to celebrate the milestone – albeit a bit late!

She told her fans: “We didn’t get any pictures from @azukaononye’s birthday night. We were having too much fun and plus it was too dark! Special day for a special person!

“Happy 40th birthday baby, welcome to the club! We love you so much #AZ40 and thank you so much to @luxsouthari for helping to make it such a special day!”

Do you think Alesha Dixon looked hot in her holiday throwback? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.