Alesha Dixon looked hot in a swimsuit snap on Instagram and fans praised her incredible figure.
The Britain’s Got Talent judge, 42, posted a throwback holiday photo for her followers on social media and told fans she missed being away.
What did Alesha share on Instagram?
Mum-of-two Alesha shared a picture of herself in a leopard-print swimsuit.
The photo shows her clinging lithely to the trunk of a palm tree, leafy fronds visible in the background behind her.
She wrote in the caption: “Missing this beautiful island! Just looking at this blue sky makes me feel good!”
Writing further, Alesha revealed that the pic was a request of her friend and fellow BGT star Amanda Holden.
She added, tagging Amanda: “@noholdenback I didn’t forget your tree pic request!”
Alesha fans praise ‘hot’ holiday snap
In the comments, fans rushed to say how amazing they thought Alesha looked.
Many shared fire and heart-eye emojis.
View this post on Instagram
One said: “Wow look at you!”
Another said simply: “Gorgeous!”
A third put: “What a beautiful body you’ve got.”
A fourth gushed: “Stunning, mesmerising, sexy, gorgeous beaut.”
Alesha’s presenter mate Rochelle Humes also featured in the comments, as she wrote, “Wow” with an explosion emoji.
Alesha, husband Azuka Ononye and their daughters Azura, seven, and Anaya, 17 months, recently enjoyed an enviable family trip to the Maldives.
The star posted a clip while they were away to her Instagram Stories, joking that she had a “pregnant” stomach after eating “1,000 doughnuts”.
She told the camera: “I ate about 1,000 doughnuts this morning… I actually do look six months pregnant… actually I’m exaggerating a little bit…”
Azuka turned 40 during the holiday and Alesha posted a picture of them all standing together to celebrate the milestone – albeit a bit late!
She told her fans: “We didn’t get any pictures from @azukaononye’s birthday night. We were having too much fun and plus it was too dark! Special day for a special person!
“Happy 40th birthday baby, welcome to the club! We love you so much #AZ40 and thank you so much to @luxsouthari for helping to make it such a special day!”
