Alesha Dixon has shown a love of shoes must run in the family, with the latest adorable video of her youngest daughter.

The 41-year-old shared the video with her one million Instagram followers, with the caption: “Her favourite spot!”

The video sees youngest daughter Anaya loving being surrounded by the many pairs of shoes in Alesha’s closet.

Anaya will turn one this month and is the star’s second daughter.

The star announced Anaya’s birth in October last year on her own 41st birthday, after enjoying several weeks with her family.

The cheeky youngster features heavily on Alesha’s Instagram, and this latest video is another cute snapshot that fans have loved seeing.

Alesha regularly shows off daughters Anaya and Azura on her Instagram (Credit: Cover Images)

Alesha Dixon fans love her ‘crazy amount of shoes’

Fans have been quick to comment on how cute the video is. One said: “Aww she is adorable.”

Another commented: “Gorgeous girl.”

Plenty of fans were in awe of the size of Alesha’s closet, and her many pairs of shoes. One envious fan commented: “Wow.. that’s a lot of shoes you have there. I’m going to show my husband….and he’ll never moan about how many I’ve got anymore.”

Another agreed: “Crazy amount of shoes.”

Celebrity fans joined in too, as Ashley Banjo’s wife Francesca commented: “Girl after my own heart.”

Mum-to-be Rochelle Humes wrote: “Good girl.”

Shoe designer Sophia Webster got involved too, commenting: “A girl after our own heart.”

Alesha Dixon has shown off her more natural side to fans

The Britain’s Got Talent judge has been wowing fans on her Instagram lately, particularly as she showed off her natural hairstyle.

She shared a video of herself talking her followers through getting the most out of their curls in an advert for TRESemmé products.

The BGT star has posted a string of snaps to Instagram recently as she enjoyed more quality time with her husband and two daughters.

The first photo showed Alesha’s youngest daughter Anaya at the hotel, while another featured the tot sitting alongside her older sister, Azura, in matching outfits.

In the third, Alesha’s husband Azuka Ononye kissed Anaya on the head.

