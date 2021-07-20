In the latest Alesha Dixon new,. the star has shared an adorable and rare snap of daughter Azura frolicking on the beach in Australia.

The BGT star is in the country to appear on the Australian version of the show, and after quarantining for two weeks Alesha, husband Azuka, and daughter Azura headed to the beach.

However, the cute photo didn’t please everyone as some disgruntled fans called her “selfish” after travelling to the country with her family.

What is the latest news on Alesha Dixon?

Alesha shared the cute snap of seven-year-old Azura as she held her dad’s hand on the beach.

The pair were dipping their feet in the waves in Sydney.

Alesha captioned the image: “I can’t believe how beautiful it is here during the winter! #daddysgirl.”

However with Covid now rife in the city, Australia’s Got Talent bosses recently revealed that production on the series had been postponed as a precaution.

Alesha is in Australia for work purposes (Credit: ENT / SplashNews.com)

Why did fans call Alesha ‘selfish’?

While cute, Alesha’s image angered some followers who called her “selfish” for being allowed to take her family with her.

One fan wrote: “Yea interested to know how you got there….

“I have a son who lives there and I haven’t seen him for over 2 years as I am not allowed to fly there.”

Another fumed: “More essential travel. Bloody ridiculous. Unfollowed.”

A third could barely contain their anger. “Celebrities shouldn’t even bloody be here when thousands of expats remain banned from leaving the country and separated from their families overseas,” they said.

“Absolutely disgraceful.”

Another said: “Selfish & disconnect from real life.”

Finally, one follower commented: “I don’t think posting happy family pics in Australia is fair on families not seeing [their] mum/dad/son/daughters for over 18 months. A little bit selfish!!!”

Alesha and husband Azuka (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What were the positive responses?

Despite the anger, some fans cooed at the adorable snap of dad and daughter.

“Aw beautiful photos I can see the first one made into a big canvas xx gorgeous x” one fan wrote in reply.

Several fans also left simple messages, saying, “beautiful” in response.

Another thought Alesha was well within her rights.

“I too have family in Australia who I haven’t seen for over 2 years but if you’re there for work & can bring your family with you good luck to you!

“Hope you all have a wonderful time. If I was given the opportunity to safely go myself I certainly would.”