Alesha Dixon shares workout you can do with your baby

Alesha Dixon has shared an innovative way of staying in shape if you're at home with the kids during lockdown.

In a workout video posted on Instagram, Alesha demonstrated a series of workout moves using her baby daughter Anaya, eight months.

Alesha Dixon posted a workout with her baby daughter on Instagram (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Read more: This Morning viewers melt over Alesha Dixon's baby daughter as she makes her TV debut

The 41 year-old Britain's Got Talent judge explained: "So I'm really missing aunty @janetmalinowska and I'm not always as motivated without her!

"But today is a new day! I started my workout whilst Anaya was napping but she woke up after 20 minutes so I thought I'd do it with her!

"I can't go in as hard as I normally would but at least the workout was completed, I had a good sweat and feel much better for it.

Use your body or baby's weight

"Working out using your own body weight or your babies is just as good!

"Anaya is only tiny, so the bigger she gets the better! Just try some simple sit ups, backward lunges, press ups & squats, see how you get on!

"Happy Monday #healthylifestyle #workout #selfmotivation."

Read more: UK coronavirus death toll - how many people have died from COVID-19?

Alesha then demonstrated the series of moves, sweetly kissing her beautiful daughter as she came up for each sit-up.

Secret pregnancy

Alesha and her partner Azuka also have a six year-old daughter, Azura.

The couple kept Alesha's second pregnancy secret for six months before Ant and Dec announced it on the live shows of Britain's Got Talent.

Alesha and her partner Azuka have two daughters together (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Read more: Stacey Solomon jokes she and Joe Swash might just have another baby soon

"I think for me, I don't necessarily go out of my way to keep it quiet," Alesha told Hello.

She added: "I'm the kind of person that I never feel this need, this strong need to declare everything.

"I think everything in its time. And I think the way the pregnancy was announced, with Ant and Dec doing it on the show, it was really sweet.

"Obviously at that point I couldn't hide it anymore."

Britain's Got Talent delays

The live shows for the next series of Britain Got Talent are now on hold due to coronavirus.

Read more: Caprice Bourret calls out Peter Andre for calling her 'foolish' over coronavirus comments

An ITV spokesperson said: "We have been working with the brilliant production teams at Thames and Syco to find a way of making the live finals work, which were due to be broadcast at the end of May.

"However, in light of the latest government health guidelines and in line with our priority of safeguarding the wellbeing of everyone involved in our programmes, production of the live shows cannot go ahead as planned.

"The live finals will therefore be broadcast later in the year."

It's thought ITV will still air the BGT auditions.

Visit our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.