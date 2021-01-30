Alesha Dixon matches outfit with ‘mini-me’ daughter Azura in cute throwback photo

Alesha Dixon has shared a gorgeous throwback picture of herself and her daughter Azura on her Instagram feed.

The Britain’s Got Talent judge, 42, posted the picture on her Instagram this afternoon, describing her little girl, now seven, as her “mini-me”.

And it’s gone down a treat with her one million followers, with many responding to the post with gushing words.

Mum-of-two Alesha was clearly feeling nostalgic as she posted the black and white photo online.

In the shot, which looks like it was taken a few years ago, she and Azura can be seen wearing almost identical outfits – which Alesha co-designed.

The proud mummy captioned the photo: “Love this sweet picture of Azura and I wearing one of mine and @nicola.atkinson’s designs #minime #throwback.”

At the time of writing, the post has received just over 8,000 likes, and the comments have been coming in thick and fast.

One fan wrote: “THAT’S SO CUTEEE!”

Another opined: “Awww the sweetest picture out there. Azura is so much bigger now, they grow up so fast.”

Alesha Dixon has two children (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Who is Alesha Dixon’s husband?

And a third follower agreed with the previous sentiments, adding: “This is too gorgeous.”

Azura is one of two children that Alesha has with her husband, dancer Azuka Ononye. They also have a one-year-old daughter, Anaya.

Last year, the former BGT judge admitted that she was in two minds about having any more children.

Appearing on the Happy Mum Happy Baby podcast, she said: “I have days when I say absolutely no way, two is great, this is manageable. Then I have other days where the joy and the love…

Alesha Dixon’s husband is dancer Azuka Ononye (Credit: SplashNews.com)

“That’s what you’re constantly at battle with, because you think why wouldn’t I want another baby?They’re amazing.

“And then another day where you’re like, I’m going to pull my hair out and I’m going to go crazy. Absolutely not, no way!”

