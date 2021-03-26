Alesha Dixon fans on Instagram said the singer and presenter looked ‘hot as hell’ as she showed off her toned body in her underwear.

The Britain’s Got Talent judge, 42, wowed her social media followers when she posted a couple of snaps of herself posing in a dressing room.

Alesha posed in a crop top and pair of knickers on Instagram (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What did Alesha Dixon share on Instagram?

On Instagram on Friday (March 26), Alesha posed for two pictures in a pair of dark knickers and white crop top.

They showed her looking carelessly off-camera, casually leaning on a garment rail.

Read more: Alesha Dixon wows Instagram fans as she displays incredible figure in swimsuit

The ITV favourite wrote in the caption: “Looking at absolutely nothing.”

In the comments, stunned fans said she looked “beautiful” and called her “queen”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ALESHA DIXON (@aleshaofficial)

Fans hail star’s ‘pure beauty’

One wrote: “We’re looking at a masterpiece right here.”

Another said: “Pure beauty.”

“Legs for days!” gushed a third.

Look absolutely FIRE you mama.

“Stunning,” wrote a fourth, alongside two fire emojis, while someone else said, “Beautiful mama” and another said she looked “hot as hell”.

Additionally, Alesha’s pal, presenter Rochelle Humes, also praised the picture in the comments.

The former The Saturdays singer wrote: “Look absolutely FIRE you mama.”

Alesha has two daughters with husband Azuka Ononye, whom she married in 2017.

Alesha Dixon and her husband, Azuka Ononye (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Alesha’s nostalgic throwback pic

Their kids are Azura, seven, and Anaya, one.

Earlier this year, Alesha melted hearts with gorgeous throwback snaps of herself and her eldest child on Instagram.

The ex Mis-Teeq star shared pictures of herself with Azura while describing her as her “mini-me”.

Read more: Alesha Dixon matches outfit with ‘mini-me’ daughter Azura in cute throwback photo

The photos, one of which was black-and-white, showed them in matching floral-patterned dresses that Alesha co-designed.

Further, the mum sounded nostalgic as she wrote: “Love this sweet picture of Azura and I wearing one of mine and @nicola.atkinson’s designs #minime #throwback.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ALESHA DIXON (@aleshaofficial)

It came shortly after Alesha revealed she was missing the blue skies and white sandy beaches of a recent holiday she enjoyed with husband Azuka and their girls.

Posting a picture of herself climbing a palm tree in a leopard-print swimsuit, Alesha admitted she missed being away amid the UK’s third national lockdown.

She wrote in the caption: “Missing this beautiful island! Just looking at this blue sky makes me feel good!”

