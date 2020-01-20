Alesha Dixon 'axed from modelling agency after snubbing high street brands'

Britain's Got Talent judge Alesha Dixon has reportedly been "axed" by her modelling agency.

It comes after the Mis-Teeq singer is said to have "snubbed high street brands" that "didn't suit her image".

Elite Model Management – which also looks after Kendall Jenner – is said to have parted ways with Alesha after a "row".

Alesha is said to have been axed by her modelling agency (Credit: Splash News)

Alesha is said to have turned down "hundreds of thousands of pounds worth in work" with high street brands.

The mum of two is said to have wanted to work only in "high fashion campaigns" and is said to have been removed from the Elite website.

The deals on the table never seemed good enough for Alesha, even though they were with big chains and massive household names in the UK.

A source told The Sun: "Elite has worked with superstars all over the world. But somehow the deals on the table never seemed good enough for Alesha, even though they were with big chains and massive household names in the UK, not to mention worth about half a million quid."

They added: "She just kept saying no to every offer. It caused complete frustration. They clearly had different views over what sort of brands were going to want to hire her than she does."

The mum of two is said to want to work in high fashion, not with high street brands (Credit: Splash News)

A source at the agency is said to have added: "She seemed to like the status of being associated with a big agency."

Alesha – who also works on America's Got Talent – showed no sign of any upset as she hit the red carpet last night (January 19), though.

View this post on Instagram Now we’re back together! @bgt 🇬🇧 A post shared by ALESHA DIXON (@aleshaofficial) on Jan 18, 2020 at 12:29pm PST

She stepped out at the London Palladium with her BGT pals Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden and David Walliams for the show's auditions.

ED! has contacted Alesha's reps for a comment on this story.

