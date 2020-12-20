Alesha Dixon and her husband Azuka Ononye have shared enviable pictures and videos from their lavish getaway in the Maldives.

And in one clip, the Britain’s Got Talent judge, 42, joked that she looked “pregnant” after chowing down on “1,000 doughnuts”.

Alesha Dixon is enjoying a break in the Maldives with her husband and kids (Credit: Brett D. Cove / SplashNews.com)

What did Alesha Dixon say in the video with husband Azuka?

In the clip on her Instagram Stories, Alesha was indoors with her husband and the pair looked in top shape – Azuka displaying his ripped abs and Alesha stunning in a yellow swimsuit.

Read more: BGT Christmas special: Amanda Holden and Alesha Dixon stun in racy festive outfits

However, she told the camera: “I ate about 1,000 doughnuts this morning… I actually do look six months pregnant. I really do, I’m not exaggerating.

The BGT star joked she looks ‘six months pregnant’ (Credit: Alesha Dixon / Instagram Stories)

“Actually I’m exaggerating a little bit when I say I had 1,000 doughnuts, I had doughnuts, followed by crêpes, followed by crab eggs Benedict, followed by pancakes.”

Alesha Dixon’s husband, Azuka , turned 40 during their enviable trip away with children Azura, seven and Anaya, two.

I ate about 1,000 donuts this morning… I actually do look six months pregnant.

Last week, she shared a snap of the family standing together and told followers: “We didn’t get any pictures from @azukaononye’s birthday night. We were having too much fun and plus it was too dark!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ALESHA DIXON (@aleshaofficial)

“Special day for a special person! Happy 40th birthday baby, welcome to the club! We love you so much #AZ40 and thank you so much to @luxsouthari for helping to make it such a special day!”

Alesha is set to join her BGT co-stars on screens this Christmas for a special episode of the ITV talent competition.

Alesha has filmed a special festive episode of Britain’s Got Talent (Credit: Aaron Parfitt / SplashNews.com)

BGT Christmas special

The TV star will join the likes of Amanda Holden, David Walliams, Ashley Banjo and others for the festive show.

Read more: BGT is the year’s most moaned about show with 27,000 complaints made to Ofcom

Unfortunately for fans, Simon Cowell won’t be in the episode. That’s according to Amanda, who told the Loose Women panal this month that the music mogul would not be making an appearance following his back injury.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.