Alec Baldwin shooting: Victim Halyna Hutchins’ tragic last words revealed

The final words of the cinematographer tragically killed in an on-set shooting by Alec Baldwin have been revealed.

Halyna Hutchins was killed last month when Alec shot a prop gun, that was supposed to be loaded with blanks, while filming Rust in Santa Fe.

According to MailOnline, 42-year-old Halyna said: “That was no good. That was no good at all,” seconds after being fatally shot.

It’s then believed that Alec asked: “What the (BLEEP) just happened?” to cast and crew after the gun went off.

How did Alec Baldwin shoot a loaded gun?

Halyna, who was a mother of one, then stumbled backwards into the arms of lead electrician, Serge Svetnoy.

Rust’s director, Joel Souza, was also knocked to the ground as the bullet grazed him.

Alec Baldwin was filming Rust when the tragedy happened (Credit: Splashnews)

Joel, who was hit as the bullet exited Halyna’s body, yelled: “What the (BLEEP) was that? That burns.”

As Halyna fell down, she told Svetnoy that she was unable to feel her legs.

She died from the gunshot, which hit her in the chest, some hours later after being flown to hospital.

The tragedy, which happened on October 21, is said to have left Alec heartbroken.

He tweeted about the shocking incident the following day.

Shooting on the set of Rust

He told his followers: “There are no words to convey my shock and sadness regarding the tragic accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins, a wife, mother and deeply admired colleague of ours.”

However, he also revealed he was working closely with the sheriff’s office to uncover what had happened.

The shocking incident sent shockwaves through the movie industry (Credit: Splashnews)

“I’m fully cooperating with the police investigation to address how this tragedy occurred.

“Alec went on to share that he has been in contact with Halyna’s husband.

“I am in touch with her husband. I’m offering my support to him and his family. My heart is broken for her husband, their son, and all who knew and loved Halyna.”

Rust Productions says it is providing counselling services to everyone connected with the film.

“We’ve halted production on the film for an undetermined period of time,” a spokesman said in a statement. “We are fully cooperating with the investigation.”

Furthermore, in a heartbreaking final post, Halyna told her followers about the “perks” of working on the set of Rust.

She posted a video of herself riding a horse near the set, which she captioned: “One of the perks of shooting a Western is you get to ride horses on your day off.”

Svetnoy later claimed in a Facebook post that “negligence” and “unprofessionalism” cost Halyna her life.

