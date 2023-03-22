GB News star Alastair Stewart has announced he is retiring from regular programming appearances.

The 70-year-old began his television career in 1976 and was a mainstay TV presence for ITN and ITV for over three decades.

The former ITV News anchor left the company in early 2020 following a Twitter row during which he allegedly called another social media user “an angry ape”.

He then held a presenting role for GB News, fronting his own weekend show Alastair Stewart & Friends.

Alastair Stewart ‘retiring’ news

Mr Stewart reportedly said in a statement: “I’m nearly 71 and I still get the most tremendous lift from live television – it’s the best job in the world.

“However, the rigours of preparing for two live interview shows a week, and commuting from Hampshire to London for them, are considerable.

“I want to reduce my commitment while I’m still ahead as an old broadcaster, rather than an ancient one.

“Thankfully the timing is mine; I just want to spend more of it with my family, my horses, and the charities that have meant so much to me over the years.”

And in a video address shared on YouTube by GB News, Mr Stewart also explained he would continue to make “occasional appearances” on the channel.

‘I’m getting knackered’

Speaking from his home as he tended animals, he said: “Today we’re making an important announcement. And that is that I’m stepping back from doing regular, scheduled Saturday and Sunday programmes for GB News.

“I’m delighted to say that I’m staying on and will be making occasional appearances as a contributor. Particularly with really important events coming up like the Coronation of King Charles and the elections.

“I’m thrilled to bits to be planning my involvement with those as we go forward.”

Thanking his wife and family, Mr Stewart also said it will be “a total joy” to spend more time with them.

The logistics of it are getting a little bit difficult.

He signed off: “The time comes when you’ve got to say: ‘I’m getting knackered. And the logistics of it are getting a little bit difficult.’

“And I think that time has come now.”

Regarded as the longest-serving male newsreader on British TV, Mr Stewart won the Royal Television Society’s News Presenter of the Year award in 2004 and 2005.

