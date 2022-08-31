Alan Sugar has caused uproar on Twitter by branding people who work from home “lazy”, suggesting they should be paid less.

The comments were made in response to Good Morning Britain‘s segment on the cost of living crisis.

It looked at how much more it will cost those who work from home, as they pay more for energy bills.

Business owner Geeta Sidhu-Robb suggested that employees working remotely save businesses money.

But Tina Knight disagreed. She argued that those who work from home save on travel costs, so companies shouldn’t pay them any extra.

Alan Sugar’s views on working from home

And The Apprentice’s Lord Sugar wasn’t convinced either. In fact, unsurprisingly, he was very forthcoming with his views.

Writing on Twitter, the 75-year-old said:

.@GMB are saying people who work from home should be paid more to keep warm as companies are saving money while the worker are away. RUBBISH they have to pay rent, heating and rates with or without a full work place. People should be paid less they are saving travel costs. — Lord Sugar (@Lord_Sugar) August 31, 2022

Thousands of rattled Twitter users responded, with Lord Sugar refusing to back down.

Some suggested he had an ‘ulterior motive’, pointing out that some of his office blocks are currently up for rent.

One follower replied to say: “You sound like a boss employer who looks after his staff with that attitude.

“Do you not understand losing a 1/4 of your wages just to fuel your home could leave people homeless as they can’t afford it whilst trying to feed and clothe their kids? It’s 2022 not 1822.”

To which Lord Sugar replied: “Yes I get that but escalating prices will effect [sic] everyone those that work in offices and those who work from home. Don’t confuse the 2 issues.”

Not backing down

He continued to fire shots at followers who disagreed with him:

you are deluded https://t.co/RIyJr8YY6R — Lord Sugar (@Lord_Sugar) August 31, 2022

And then, to completely double down on his controversial opinion, Lord Sugar tweeted again.

He wrote: “A large percentage of people who work from home are lazy gits, they got to like the life created by the pandemic.

“What about nurses, doctors, cleaners, restaurant staff, builders and decorators, taxi and truck drivers, they can’t work from home but provide the lazy gits a service.”

He’s sticking to his guns!

