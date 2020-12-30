Lord Alan Sugar has revealed his sister Shirley has died from coronavirus, just a fortnight after losing his brother Derek.

The Apprentice star tweeted a tribute to her earlier this morning, noting COVID “got her in the end”.

Posting an image of her, he wrote on social media: “My eldest sister Shirley passed away today at the age of 88.

“She had been sick for a while but I guess COVID got her in the end to join our brother Derek who passed two weeks ago.

Lord Alan Sugar has lost his sister Shirley to coronavirus (Credit: SplashNews.com)

“RIP SHIRL.”

It is unknown whether Shirley was residing in the UK at the time of her death.

She had been sick for a while but I guess COVID got her in the end.

Lord Sugar also has another sister, Daphne.

Shirley, however, was the 73-year-old tycoon’s eldest sister.

Lord Alan Sugar lost his brother earlier this month (Credit: Mark Doyle / SplashNews.com)

How Lord Alan Sugar’s fans reacted to the passing of his sister

Fans were quick to offer their best wishes and condolences on social media.

Many of those same fans were disappointed with how Lord Sugar’s tweet also came in for abuse from trolls.

“Sorry for your loss.,” wrote one person.

“And sorry there’s so many trolls on here that don’t know how to show respect to a grieving family.”

A second person concurred: “Really sorry to hear about your loss. It must be difficult especially with two family members. Hope you find ease in this difficult time.”

And a third person wrote: “I’m very sorry to hear this terrible news. I hope you have many memories that you’ll never lose and plenty of photos videos with your loved ones in.”

My eldest sister Shirley passed away today at the age of 88 she had been sick for a while but I guess covid got her in the end to join our brother Derek who passed 2 weeks ago . RIP SHIRL pic.twitter.com/IldwzQS6WP — Lord Sugar (@Lord_Sugar) December 30, 2020

When did Lord Sugar’s brother die?

The sad family news comes only weeks after Lord Alan’s brother Derek passed away.

He wrote about Derek earlier this month: “Today I lost my long-suffering brother Derek another victim of Covid which added to his underlying health issues.

“He was a lifetime passionate Spurs supporter.

“I never forget my sister-in-law joking with me thanking me for buying him the club. A sad day for us all in the family.”

In September, Lord Sugar defended the government’s reaction to coronavirus, but suggested the country should ‘get back to work’.

He said: “I do think they need to demand that people come back to offices and support the City, support the economy.

“The City is suffering as there are no workers there, so until they really push to get more people there it will continue to look like a ghost town.”

