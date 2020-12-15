Alan Sugar has announced that his brother has died from coronavirus.

Taking to Twitter, Lord Sugar, 73, told fans the heartbreaking news.

The Apprentice host described it as a “sad day for us all in the family”.

Today I lost my long suffering brother Derek another victim of Covid which added to his underlying health issues. He was a life time passionate Spurs supporter.I never forget my sister in law joking with me thanking me for buying him the club. A sad day for us all in the family — Lord Sugar (@Lord_Sugar) December 15, 2020

How did Alan Sugar break the news of his brother?

Lord Sugar began the tweet saying: “Today I lost my long-suffering brother Derek another victim of Covid which added to his underlying health issues.

“He was a lifetime passionate Spurs supporter.

“I never forget my sister-in-law joking with me thanking me for buying him the club.

“A sad day for us all in the family.”

Lord Sugar was owner of Tottenham Hotspur football club between 1991 and 2000, and remains an ardent supporter of the team.

Fans offered Lord Sugar support (Credit: BBC)

How did Lord Sugar’s fans react?

It wasn’t long before Lord Sugar received support and condolences from his 5.2million followers.

BBC Breakfast host Dan Walker said: “So sorry for your loss.”

Elsewhere, the BBC’s US new correspondent, Jon Sopel, said: “May his memory be a blessing. Sincere condolences.”

Another fan wrote: “Condolences @Lord_Sugar I lost a close friend on Sunday to Covid. Terrible thing when someone is here today and gone tomorrow.”

So sorry for your loss Lord Sugar and all your family to have to say goodbye to Derek.

Finally a fourth said: “So sorry for your loss Lord Sugar and all your family to have to say goodbye to Derek.

“Hope our beloved Tottenham Hotspur does your brother’s memory proud this year.”

Lord Sugar and Piers have been at loggerheads (Credit: Mark Doyle / SplashNews.com)

A year of feuding

The sad news comes after a year where Lord Sugar and friend-turned-rival Piers Morgan have been feuding publicly about coronavirus.

Back in April, Piers criticised the government for its handling of the crisis.

Lord Sugar hit back, saying: “He is absolutely exploiting this pandemic for his own gain.

“He is trying to become a martyr.”

The feud rumbled on throughout the summer, with Lord Sugar calling Piers a “pillock”.

