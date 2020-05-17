The Latest Celebrity News & Showbiz Gossip
Sunday 17th May 2020
News

Alan Halsall lifts fans' spirits with sweet daddy and daughter pic

Sweet image melts hearts of Corrie star's social media followers

By Robert Leigh
Tags: Alan Halsall, Coronation Street, instagram, Lockdown

Coronation Street star Alan Halsall has delighted his social media fans with another family lockdown pic.

The 37-year-old dad shared the snap on Saturday night - and it showed him and daughter Sienna-Rae beaming.

Looking into the tilt-angled lens, the heartwarming image portrayed him laying on the floor with her on his chest.

A clearly-proud pop captioned it: "Each day of our lives we make deposits in the memory banks of our children."

Read more: John Barrowman's fans go wild for his lockdown hair as he bakes a retro cake

Many of his Instagram followers were moved by the sweet sight, with many praising his dad skills.

"You come across as such a good dad," one person commented.

What a beautiful moment.

"I really enjoy your posts but your ones about Sienna always melt my heart."

A second fan wrote: "Beautiful. She looks so happy with you."

Alan is also in lockdown with girlfriend Tisha Merry (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Read more: Phillip Schofield slams boyfriend claims after he's pictured out with a mystery man

And a third added: "What a beautiful moment."

With many others remarking on how alike the pair look, yet another fan concluded: "You can't beat a good dad and daughter pic."

However, this isn't the first time Alan and Sienna-Rae have charmed his followers during the pandemic.

Just a couple of weeks ago they both revealed a very new look after messing around with hair chalk.

That image showed him with purple and yellow in his hair along with blue eyebrows and a pink moustache and beard.

Sienna-Rae's locks were tinted with purple and pink.

He captioned the post: "When your six-year-old princess finds her hair chalk from Christmas #nhsheros #dadlife #daddysprincess #lockdownlunacy."

It also attracted positive reactions from his soap mates such as Samia Longchambon and former Corrie actor Ryan Thomas.

A fan gushed: "One of the joys of fatherhood mate and having young children."

Alan also made a special effort for this darling daughter back in March after McDonald's closed up its UK restaurants.

He used a little cardboard box, chips, chicken nuggets, a small pot of tomato sauce, a fruit shoot and a toy to make her her own Happy Meal.

Castmate Alexandra Mardell, who plays Emma Brooker, tweeted in reply: "This is so cute!"

And Sally Carman, who plays Abi Franklin, added: "You are too much."

An ITV spokesperson recently revealed a return to filming for Corrie is in "the final stages".

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.

Related Topics

Alan Halsall Coronation Street instagram Lockdown

Trending Articles

 How did blind BGT star Sirine Jahangir lose her sight? Teen taught herself how to play the piano after losing her vision
Rival petitions over Piers Morgan's future on Good Morning Britain both pass 50,000
Stacey Solomon apologises after making unfortunate 'Muslim' error in teething post
Phillip Schofield slams boyfriend claims after he's pictured out with a mystery man
Gogglebox fans shocked as favourites Jenny Newby and Lee Riley reveal 'twinning' lockdown transformation
Coronation Street's Shelley King 'changed forever' by Yasmeen's abuse storyline