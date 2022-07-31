Comedian Alan Carr has opened up about his marriage ending and says that comedy stopped him from ‘having a breakdown’.

The Chatty Man star separated from partner Paul Drayton in early 2022, after three years of marriage.

Alan Carr split from husband Paul Drayton earlier this year. (Credit: Cover Images)

Alan Carr explains marriage breakdown

It’s been a difficult year for Alan Carr. The comedian not only separated from his partner of 13 years, but he also lost his beloved pet dog Bev in May.

The star opened up to the Daily Mail Weekend magazine that everything at home was ‘changing,’ describing his marriage breaking up as “the tectonic plates of my relationship were shifting.”

He added: “Then Bev was slowly fading.”

Comedy probably stopped me having a breakdown

It was turning to comedy that helped Alan survive his darkest moments, with Alan admitting there were times he felt he ‘couldn’t go on’ stage.

The comedian added that he narrowly avoided having a breakdown, due to keeping busy with comedy. He said: “Comedy probably stopped me having a breakdown.”

Alan Carr revealed he uses his comedy as ‘therapy’ on Lorraine. (Credit: Lorraine/YouTube)

Comedy is his ‘therapy’

In previous interviews, including speaking to ITV’s Lorraine Kelly, Alan called comedy his ‘therapy’. Speaking to Lorraine, he said: “I wrote the tour and then our marriage broke down during Covid, because it was so stressful and everything.

“It’s quite emotional, uplifting and it was actually my therapy really.”

In the same conversation with the Daily Mail, Alan revealed Paul has taken the couple’s remaining dogs as the comedian is away from home so often. However, Alan says he now avoids home and prefers to work and keep busy, instead of returning to an empty home.

He said: “People have said to me, ‘Alan, you’ve got to go home at some point.’

“But Paul’s not here, the dogs aren’t here, so I know I’m coming home to an empty house.”

It’s been hard for Alan, and last month the star revealed he might even be stepping back from the spotlight. He told the Daily Record he intends to ‘sort himself out’ – and that could mean stepping away from showbiz.

Alan reflected sadly: “Life’s given me one of those years. Professionally, it has been amazing but personally, it’s been a bit rubbish.”

