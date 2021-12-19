Alan Carr inspired to shed the pounds after pal Adele’s incredible weight loss

Alan Carr previously revealed that close friend Adele inspired him to lose weight.

The 45-year-old comedian is set to host The Royal Variety Performance on ITV tonight (December 19).

This year’s event will see Prince William and Kate Middleton in attendance.

Alan Carr was inspired to lose weight from pal Adele (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Alan Carr reveals weight loss inspiration

Ahead of hosting the special event, Alan previously opened up on his weight last year.

In an interview with The Sun, the star shared how he managed to shed the pounds.

He also explained that pal Adele inspired him to change his lifestyle.

Read more: Alan Carr reveals his plans for Christmas amid husband Paul’s health and prison battle

“I have been on a weird diet of 1,000 calories,” he told the newspaper.

“Adele looks great and she has inspired me. She is looking great. I love Adele.”

The pair have been friends for years, with Alan recently featuring on Adele’s recent ITV special .

Alan and Adele have been friends for years (Credit: ITV)

Last year, Alan also shocked fans with his slim figure on social media.

It came after the comedian shared a snap of himself to raise awareness of Neuroblastoma UK.

Many of his followers highlighted his weight loss and commented on how he looked.

Read more: Alan Carr’s Epic Gameshow viewers left disappointed over Bullseye remake

“Not sure what you’ve done, but you look so young,” one said at the time.

Another wrote: “Alan you look amazing.”

“Looking very slim there Alan xxx,” a third commented.

Alan Carr credited Adele with inspiring him to lose weight (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Adele was Alan’s inspiration

Adele has reportedly lost seven stone since embarking on her weight loss journey.

However, she admits she still has hang-ups about her body.

In an interview with The Face magazine, she said: “I don’t know if I feel different.

“I still have things about my body that I don’t like.”

Read more: Alan Carr’s husband ‘to have holes drilled in skull in operation before Christmas’

The singer added: “They’re not insecurities. But on the cover of Vogue, they were all trying to put me in sleeveless dresses.

“And I was like, ‘I ain’t showing my arms! Are you mad?’ I’ve never liked my arms, ever, and I still don’t like my arms.”

In addition, she revealed she can “run around with my kid a little bit more” now.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.