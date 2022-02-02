Alan Carr enjoyed a fun afternoon with Martine McCutcheon yesterday (February 1), following his split from husband Paul Drayton.

The former couple, who were together for 13 years, announced their sad split last month.

But in a social media post this week, Alan was all smiles after spending the day with pal Martine.

The pair posed together as they stood outside Beaverbrook Hotel & Spa in Surrey.

Alongside the snap, Alan penned: “I bet Beaverbrooks was over the moon with us caterwauling at their gorgeous hotel all afternoon but anyway – thank you @martinemccutcheon for lunch.

“Just what the doctor ordered. Dinner on me next time.”

Meanwhile, Martine also shared a heartfelt post to her profile.

The former EastEnders star posted a similar snap as she cuddled into the comedian.

She captioned the shot: “I love you Alan. Riddled with talent, kindness, compassion, wit… and the tonic to my gin! What a fab day!!

Alan Carr and husband Paul Drayton recently announced their divorce (Credit: SplashNews.com)

“Thank you for looking after us so well yesterday @beaverbrook. We had the best tea, lunch, view of the Surrey hills and we put the world right.”

The actress continued: “I said I was going to make more time for what mattered this week and so far so good. What such a special place & what a lovely friendship @chattyman.

“PS. I wont forget holding on to that golf buggy going around the bends & flying over those big bumps in a hurry.”

Fans rushed to comment on the post, with one saying: “What a great picture! So fun!”

A second added: “Great to see you smiling.”

Meanwhile, it comes after ex-husband Paul was recently released from prison.

Martine gushed over her friendship with Alan (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Alan’s ex-husband Paul breaks his silence

The 50-year-old managed to avoid spending longer than two nights in jail, following a drink-driving incident.

Just days after winning his appeal in court, Paul took to social media to break his silence.

On Instagram, he shared: “As you can imagine, this has been an exceptionally challenging time, but I am so grateful for the support and care I’ve received.

“I take full accountability for my actions, but I am so thankful for the opportunity to truly get better and to start my new chapter with strength and determination.”

Paul added: “I am now going back to my rehabilitation centre to keep my journey and progress moving forward and will be stepping away from social media during this time.”

Alan helped husband Paul battle his alcohol addiction throughout their marriage.

