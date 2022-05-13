Alan Carr and husband Paul Drayton
News

Alan Carr jokes about ex-husband’s prison stint with shock comments

Oh Alan!

By Rebecca Carter
| Updated:

Alan Carr joked about his ex husband Paul Drayton‘s prison stint during his latest tour show.

The comedian reportedly playfully mocked his marriage split as he took to the stage for his Regional Trinket Tour.

Paul spent a short-lived stint in prison for drink-driving in January.

Alan Carr smiles at ITV Palooza
Alan reportedly joked about his marriage split on his tour (Credit: Keith Mayhew/Cover Images)

Alan Carr tour

According to The Sun, Alan joked about Paul’s prison stint during his show at the Royal and Derngate Theatre.

Read more: Alan Carr and ex Paul Drayton ‘heartbroken’ as they announce sad loss

Alan reportedly told the audience: “A lot has happened. I got married… You don’t read the bloody newspapers it’s gone to [bleep]I’ve got divorced.

“It’s gone to [bleep]. He was an alcoholic. He ended up in prison.”

Alan Carr and husband Paul Drayton at NTAs
Alan and Paul announced their split in January (Credit: SplashNews.com)

However, the publication reports that the audience let out a wince and Alan quipped: “I know you’re shocked ain’t you. [Bleep] prison.”

Meanwhile, he apparently added: “He rang me up complaining; ‘There’s a hole in the wall. The blanket’s itchy. The pillow is thin.’

“I said ‘it’s a prison sentence not an episode of Four In A Bed.'”

But Alan reportedly appeared to take a more serious tone and told the audience he felt “worried” about Paul spending time in prison.

Alan Carr in floral shirt on Lorraine
Alan reportedly joked about Paul’s short stint in prison (Credit: ITV)

Alan Carr marriage split

After that, he joked: “Because he has got a type. He loves chubby people with glasses, he does, he fancies them. I was worried about him [bleeping] Rose West!”

ED! has contacted reps for Alan for comment.

Paul and Alan announced their split in January.

At the time, a statement read: “After 13 years as a couple and three years of marriage, Alan Carr and Paul Drayton would like to announce they are separating.”

Earlier this week, Paul revealed on Instagram and he and Alan had to let their dog Bev go.

He said: “It is with a heavy broken heart that myself and Alan @chattyman had to make the hardest decision to make our last act of love and let our Bev go.

Read more: 365 Days on Netflix: Are they REALLY having sex?

“We spent her last afternoon altogether in the garden of my new home, laughing, chatting and reminiscing on how much joy she brought to our lives, which is what I wanted her to feel and share.”

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and tell us what you think of this story.

Related Topics

Trending Articles

Stephen Mulhern in blue shirt on Lorraine
Stephen Mulhern reveals ‘truth’ behind speculation about his family: ‘Case closed!’
Chris eubank children
Chris Eubank pays tribute after son dies aged 29 – how many children does the ex-boxer have?
Adam Woodyatt looking thin and bigger
EastEnders star Adam Woodyatt reveals secret behind three-stone weight loss
Coronation Joe Duttine and Sally Carman comp
Coronation Street stars Sally Carman and Joe Duttine planning Christmas wedding
Al Chas Cain looking worried in Emmerdale
Emmerdale fans call out ‘unbelievable’ car stunt
Holly Willoughby on Freeze The Fear and The Games
The Games star Holly Willoughby draws complaints as she airs on ITV and BBC at the same time