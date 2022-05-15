Alan Carr reunited with his former husband Paul Drayton to watch Eurovision 2022.

The pair previously announced their separation back in January after thirteen years together.

However, Alan and Paul reunited last night as they cheered on the UK’s Sam Ryder, who finished second in singing competition.

Alan Carr reunites with former husband for Eurovision

The comedian documented their evening together on social media on Saturday night (May 14).

Sporting a black wig, Alan posed for a shot alongside Paul as they stood in front of the television.

The pair looked thrilled as Eurovision star Sam was seen on the screen behind them.

He captioned the post: “C’mon!!! Yes!!!! @samhairwolfryder LEGEND!!!”

Meanwhile, Paul also filmed Alan as he playfully dressed up in a kaftan and walked around the living room.

Despite their split earlier this year, the pair appeared to be in good spirits as they tuned in to the show.

Alan Carr dressed up as he watched Eurovision with former husband Paul Drayton (Credit: Instagram Story/pauldrayton1)

It comes after Alan playfully mocked his marriage split during his Regional Trinket Tour.

Paul spent a short-lived stint in prison for drink-driving in January.

I’ve got divorced.

Making light of the situation, Alan recently addressed Paul’s stint at a gig in the Royal and Derngate Theatre.

According to The Sun, he said: “A lot has happened. I got married… You don’t read the bloody newspapers it’s gone to [bleep]. I’ve got divorced.

“It’s gone to [bleep]. He was an alcoholic. He ended up in prison.”

Alan and Paul announced their split in January (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Furthermore, he apparently added: “He rang me up complaining, ‘There’s a hole in the wall. The blanket’s itchy. The pillow is thin.’

“I said ‘it’s a prison sentence not an episode of Four In A Bed.'”

When did Paul and Alan split?

Meanwhile, Paul and Alan announced their split in January.

At the time, a statement read: “After 13 years as a couple and three years of marriage, Alan Carr and Paul Drayton would like to announce they are separating.”

