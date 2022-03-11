Alan Carr has set the record straight following an impromptu performance on ITV’s An Audience With Adele.

The comedian was invited on stage by his musician pal on the ITV special in December, where he briefly performed a rendition of Make You Feel My Love.

During an appearance on This Morning today (March 11), Alan revealed what really happened on the night.

Alan Carr spoke about his performance on ITV’s An Audience With Adele (Credit: ITV)

Alan Carr addresses his Adele performance

The 45-year-old comic appeared on the show alongside hosts Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary.

As the topic of the Adele concert was brought up, he confessed: “I was swallowing sick!

“You could tell I was rubbish because it was the only time Emma Thompson stopped dancing.”

You’d think I’d learn the words?

In addition, Alan went on to insist the performance wasn’t “set up”.

He continued: “And people still to this day think that was set up! You’d think I’d learn the words?

“Oh, I’m at the Palladium with Adele, I’ll wing it.”

Alan briefly performed during the singer’s ITV special (Credit: ITV)

Adele drafted Alan on stage after being surprised by her old English teacher Miss McDonald.

The moment happened shortly before Adele was set to perform her hit track, Make You Feel My Love.

Instead, Alan began the song with the help of various celebrities at the London Palladium.

What else has Alan been up to?

The comedian is currently promoting the new series of Interior Design Masters.

Ahead of the episode tonight, Alan dropped in for a chat on The One Show earlier this week.

He started off speaking about his tour, revealing that it was all written before lockdown.

Alan and Adele have been friends for years (Credit: ITV)

He then said: “But then what’s happened is my marriage has broken down, I’m going through a divorce.”

“Sorry about that,” responded host Alex Jones.

“No it’s alright,” Alan said, before joking: “Thanks for the flowers.”

He then laughed and said to camera: “Nothing, nothing,” as the crew could be heard laughing.

Alan announced his split from husband Paul Drayton in January of this year.

They had been together for 13 years and married in 2018.

